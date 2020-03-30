The former boxer of 53 years He is still very active on social networks and leaving great headlines. In a live broadcast on Instagram, the rapper Fat Joe he asked Mike Tyson if it was true that his tiger had attacked a woman or if it was one of those urban legends that circulate about him.

The New Yorker said it was true and did not hesitate to report that unfortunate incident. “A woman jumped over the fence where the tiger was and began to play with him. The tiger did not know the lady, so there was a serious accident“He started pointing at Tyson.

“They tried to sue me, until it was discovered that she had jumped over the fence and entered the tiger compound without authorization … But when I saw what the tiger had done to him, I gave him $ 250,000 … whatever because he was fucking crazy“Added the American.

Tyson was then aware of the recklessness he had committed by bringing a tiger into his home: “You can’t believe what a tiger can do to human flesh … you have no idea … At that time it was stupid. There is no way you can tame these cats 100%. They kill you by accident, they don’t even want to kill you, they do it by accident. They are too strong. “

Tyson decided to put a tiger in his house while he was in prison after being sentenced to six years in prison for rape. The boxer wanted to buy a new luxury car and, when he was told it could be done with an animal, he changed his preferences. It was then that he acquired Kenya for 63,000 euros. Finally, and after 16 years together, Mike Tyson detached itself from its tiger. “He got too old and I had to get rid of him when his eyes and head got worse“He concluded.