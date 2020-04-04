Xavi Hernández and his wife, Núria Cunillerahave also shown their most supportive side by donate a million euros to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona to stop the spread of a coronavirus that is hitting the entire globe hard.

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has been in charge of announcing the donation of Xavi Hernández’s family through a video in which the footballer and his wife encouraged the rest of society to make their contribution to continue raising funds in the fight to stop Covid-19.

The current coach of Al Sadd thus joins the long list of athletes who have put their grain of sand to help society overcome the crisis that is causing the coronavirus. Rafa Nadal, Pau Gasol, the footballers of Real Madrid and Atlético, Leo Messi, etc. They are some of the best-known faces of the most solidarity donations to help in research and to root out the coronavirus crisis.