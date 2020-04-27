The New Day vs The Forgotten Sons, close fight

The SmackDown Live card for this Friday has been recently modified. WWE announced yesterday a match without the title of couples in between The New Day and The Forgotten Sons.

We still don’t know which two members of the newly uploaded NXT stable will team up this Friday. What we do know is that by The New Day they will be Kofi Kingston and Big E, since Xavier Woods still does not rejoin after his injury.

The division of couples is fuming

The match has been announced after last week, at the start of SmackDown, the New Day promo was interrupted by Lucha House Party, Miz & Morrison and The Forgotten Sons.

The atmosphere heated up to such an extent that hostilities began, rising Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker above the rest of the teams.

That same night, Miz & Morrison lost a pinfall match against Lucha House Party, leaving in the air what would happen with The New Day and The Forgotten Sons.

The new stable of the main roster rose from NXT in the SmackDown after Wrestlemania 36, Defeating Blake and Cutler at Lucha House Party in their debut.

The New Day is in a good moment. Big E brought the championships back home after beating The Miz and Jey Uso in a triple threat and this week the official WWE website listed them as the best team in history. Will their hot streak end with a loss to The Forgotten Sons or will the rookies learn from the “best team ever”?

More bouts announced

This Friday on SmackDown Live we will see this and much more, such as the last qualifying matches for the MITB (Carmella vs. Mandy Rose and Otis vs. Ziggler) or a match between two contenders to be three-time MITB winner as are Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan.

