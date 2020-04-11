The Forgotten Sons make their WWE SmackDown debut. The trio of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker made their debut last night.

The Forgotten Sons make their WWE SmackDown debut

The Forgotten Sons have been called up to the main roster and made their debut last night on the SmackDown Blue Mark show.

Last night the trio formed by Ryker, Blake and Cutler debuted in a tag team match where they faced the Lucha House Party. The match was in pairs as Kalisto was injured and Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado faced Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. The match was won by the debutantes, who seem to have the titles in pairs as the first objective.

The three fighters were first paired in August 2018 where they were given the name Forgotten Sons already. On his journey reached the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals in 2019 where they lost to the couple formed by Aleister Black and Ricochet. They had less luck in their participation in 2020 where they fell in the first round against Imperium.

The best known of the three components of the group is Jaxson Ryker, who signed for the company in 2017 after going through Impact under the Gunner name. Wesley Blake He is also known for being NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Buddy Murphy on a team where the manager was Alexa Bliss. Finally we have Steve Cutler which he signed for the company in 2014, but which has not had any relevant success so far.

