Seoul.- The ambassador of Mexico in South KoreaBruno Figueroa today honored in Seoul the figure of the Mexicans who participated in the Korean war under the American flag, a group that, despite adding thousands of people, has hardly been investigated.

In a conference titled « Mexicanos: los soldiers forgotten the Korean war« and presented to the South Korean Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the conflict, Figueroa explained the few data that are known and which he has managed to investigate with the collaboration of the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the Government of the neighboring country.

According to what he said, although precise data is not yet known, it is known that 180,000 soldiers Americans – the 10% of the contingent that fought in Korea between 1950 and 1953 – were « Hispanic », and that more than 100,000 were either born in Mexico or Americans of Mexican parents.

In turn, 3,734 of these soldiers died in the race, which is slightly more than 10% of US casualties in combat.

To know the exact data, the diplomat recalled, it will be necessary to consult « one by one » the registration sheets of each soldier enlisted in that war on file with the Department of Defense in Washington.

Mexico, which sent humanitarian aid to the peninsula during the war, was not among the 16 countries that, under the UN flag and the US command, supported South KoreaBut thousands of Mexican immigrants (or children of immigrants) did, many of whom voluntarily enlisted due to the lack of job prospects.

This is the case of Roberto Sierra Barbosa, who resides at 90 years of age in the Mexican city of Guadalajara and with whom Figueroa spoke in person.

As he told him, until today he never shared his experiences as a radio operator with the US Marine Corps with his family.

There are also the experiences of Jesús Rodríguez, born in California in 1932 and who wrote in his memoirs how he volunteered at 17 and participated in the battles of Chinju, Naktong or the invasion of North Korea when the UN coalition crossed the divide in the late 1950s.

Also remember how officers did not like Mexicans to speak Spanish among themselves: « but it was difficult to enforce because they could not be on us all the time, » he wrote.

More singular still is what happened to Florentino Gonzales (Chicago, 1928), whom the North Koreans paraded around Seoul carrying propaganda banners after being captured during the Battle of Osan.

Although most were soldiers Private, some rose in the ranks, such as Richard E. Cavazos, who died in 2017 and the first American of Mexican origin to become a four-star general.

All of them, Figueroa said, left their mark in Korea and « deserve a place in the history books. »