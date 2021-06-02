the forgotten prototype that praised the rotary engine

Mazda has done a lot for the automotive industry in terms of innovation. He has always had his own philosophy and has opted for technologies that no one else took into account. The main example is the Wankel rotary engine, a type of mechanics that no one has exploited like the Hiroshima brand, which aims to bring it back as a range extender for electric vehicles. And at that time the Mazda RX500 Concept to extol their virtues.

It was a prototype that saw the light at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1970 and served as a 50th anniversary celebration Of the brand. He wanted to achieve a compendium of advanced engineering and design, he was even among those of Italian descent. It had nothing to do with the Cosmo or R100 that represented the rotary engine at the time, since its wedge shaped silhouette and the butterfly opening doors made the difference. Also that the engine was accessed through the gull-wing rear deck.

In fact, its design sparked so much interest that the British toy brand, Matchbox, decided to include it among its offered models. It was in the Superfast collection and was looking to attract attention in markets like the United States. But going back to the real vehicle, it must be said that its development came from 1968, when they set out to check the behavior of the bodies at high speeds. Hence it was sought fine-tune your aerodynamic drag maxed out in the wind tunnel.

The Shooting Brake-style bodywork with aeronautical inspiration, with a wraparound windshield that completely concealed the A-pillar. For its development they had the help of the renowned Carrozzeria Bertone. The rear, in addition to the revolutionary engine cover, had a revolutionary light which indicated what the Mazda RX500 was doing. Green when accelerating, yellow when foot lifted and red when braking; in addition to the usual brake and reverse lights.

The fiberglass body made it will only weigh 850 kg and stood out a height of just 1,065 mm to favor aerodynamics. Although its main component was the 982 cc rotary engine, which had two rotors to achieve a power of 250 hp and it was capable of spinning at 15,000 rm. No details were given on the performance of the Mazda RX500, as it was never thought of bringing it into production. The 1973 oil crisis was the one that prevented the project from being taken into account due to its high cost and complexity.

However, the marketing of the RX500 from Matchbox toy was a hit, being available in various colors and versions. Of the prototype, only the single unit that was made and that rests in the Numaji Transport Museum in Hiroshima. It was rumored that several copies were made, but it has always been the same. It left the factory in green, was painted yellow for the Tokyo Motor Show and was restored in 2008 leaving its body in silver.

