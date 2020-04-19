When the Nazi concentration camps were liberated 75 years ago, at the end of World War II, many were immediately reused by a new oppressor: the Soviets. A little-known story that continues to haunt Germany.

For a long time they were “taboo or ignored”, says Alexander Latotzky, born – almost 72 years ago – in one of these gulags in German territory.

The stated goal of the camps in the Soviet occupation zone – a total of ten, including the former Nazi concentration and labor camps of Sachsenhausen, Buchenwald or Bautzen – was to “denazify” regime officials and teenagers of Hitler youth. .

In practice, prisoners lived in these “fields of silence”, isolated from the outside world, with poor hygiene and completely unoccupied. Food portions were scarce.

Between 1945 and 1950, more than 43,000 of the 122,000 detainees died of cold or disease, according to official figures.

– “An immense solidarity”

“When I was young, I soon stopped talking” about this past, tells Alexander Latotzky, in the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, where he lived the first two years of his life.

Partly not to listen to say: “if I was hospitalized, your mother was probably a great Nazi.” “It is completely false.”

The Soviets also sent many political opponents to their camps. Or to people considered annoying, like her mother, Ursula, she says.

In the spring of 1946, Ursula was 20 years old. One day, on his way home, his mother was found dead in her Berlin apartment, raped and strangled by “two men in Russian uniform.” The latter, drunk, slept in a room next door.

He filed a lawsuit. But weeks later the Soviet military administration accused her of espionage. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison and interned in a camp in Torgau (Saxony).

There he fell in love with a Ukrainian soldier. Their forbidden romance ended when they discovered that she was pregnant. “My mother was sent to the Bautzen camp for childbirth. And my father to Russia, to the gulag, a day before I was born.”

They then transferred her with the baby to Sachsenhausen, where there were many women and children. “The solidarity was immense … They supported each other to survive.”

In 1950, the camps were dissolved, the GDR took over the prisoners. Many, like Ursula, were sent to prison and forcibly separated from their children.

Then a wandering life began for him, from one home to another. He was 9 years old when his mother, released after pretending to agree to work for the East German political police in hopes of retrieving him, managed to take him to West Berlin.

“I had no memory of my mother. When I got off the train, I saw a woman running towards me; she kept crying, she said she was my mother,” he recalls excitedly.

They lived together for a few years. Weakened by prison time, she died at age 41.

Alexander studied sports and art. She excelled in rugby and went on to coach Germany’s first women’s rugby team.

After the fall of the wall, he visited the Sachsenhausen camp with his family. “All my memories as a child came out suddenly and I couldn’t hold back my tears,” he declares. “My mother and I had talked very little about our past, I wanted to know what had happened to me.”

Soviet camps – about which it was forbidden to speak in the former GDR under pain of retaliation – filled the front pages of newspapers after the discovery of mass graves. Former victims testified and the files were accessible.

Thanks to the Red Cross, he discovered that his father, whom he believed to be dead, lived in Russia. He was married and had two children.

She visited him in 2000. “It was so exciting that I passed out. I just know we hugged.” Four years later her father passed away, at the age of 74.

He also found the names of a hundred children born like him in a Soviet camp.

He decided to tell his story. Together they demanded a rehabilitation of the German State.

They were not the only ones: many former prisoners – condemned with or without reason – demand that their ordeal be recognized, which has sparked controversy.

“How to honor victims and criminals in the same place and how to deal with the issue of Nazi crimes against Stalinist crimes were hot topics,” historian Eva Ochs told ..

And “the importance that should be given to the memory of the former oppressive regime of the GDR against the crimes of National Socialism also provokes constant debate, although no one is in favor of putting them on the same level,” he says. Apart from some members of the extreme right of the AfD, known for relativizing Nazi crimes.

Today Buchenwald or Sachsenhausen inform visitors about their double history.

And the German state pays a pension to recognized victims, but cannot rehabilitate them if they were sentenced by a Soviet court “on grounds of international law,” reports a Justice Ministry official.

A disappointing position for Alexandre Latotzky who also blames Germany for his mother’s shattered life and childhood drama.

Russia has rehabilitated them. “It does not provide any financial benefit,” he stresses. “I just wanted this great country to recognize the injustices committed, nothing more”