Humanity has faced plagues and disease pandemics for millions of years.

The black plague, the so-called Spanish flu or smallpox millions of dead left in their wake in the world at different times in history.

The aftermath of the polio epidemic is remembered with horror, he was particularly angry with children until a vaccine was found.

They all wreaked havoc on the population and ended up driving medical advances and improvements in public health systems.

They all also caused huge social and economic challenges in his time.

It happened then and it will happen again now with the new coronavirus, which according to official figures, has already killed more people on the American continent than in Europe or China, where the outbreak originated.

But while the books recall some of this epidemics, others they fell into oblivion.

Is what happened with a catastrophic flu in 1968.

H3N2 influenza originated in Hong Kong in July 1968 and appeared in the United States in September. THE PRESS / .

In September of that year an aggressive pathogen spread throughout the United States that would end up going down in history as the Hong Kong flu pandemic, because of the place where the first case was located.

In fact, Hong Kong is one of the 3 global pandemic outbreaks of influenza from the flu that occurred in the last century: the “Spanish” in 1918, the so-called Asian flu of 1957 and this one that started in 1968.

The Spanish flu (1918-1920), the most aggressive and serious of all, produced by H1N1, caused the death of 40 and 50 million dead.

The flu asian from 1957-1958, produced by H2N2, killed 2 million population.

The flu Hong Kong from 1968-1970, produced by H3N2, killed around 1 million people.

«Both the Asian flu and the Hong Kong flu they forgot right away«Anton Erkoreka, director of the Basque Museum of the History of Medicine and specialist in the history of disease, tells BBC Mundo.

The Hong Kong flu virus, like the new coronavirus, was highly contagious. THE PRESS / .

«The preventive measures that were taken they were not exceptional since it was considered as another flu, “he adds.

Hence what happened and the teachings of previous pandemics seem to have forgotten, believe.

“The flu has always had a connotation of benignity that they only cause mortality in the elderly with added pathologies, which is why, socially, have been trivialized“, He says.

The Hong Kong flu also reached the West at a time when the landing on the moon, the Vietnam war or protests in defense of civil rights they grabbed attention.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, international attention was focused on events such as the arrival of the moon or the Viernam war. THE PRESS / .

In 1968, the youngest daughter of Phillip D. Snashall, professor emeritus of medicine at Newcastle University, contracted the Hong Kong flu. And nadie never knew how.

But his father told the British Medical Journal that only a few doctors and a specialized publication found out about it.

“The stock market did not collapseThe press did not harass us and no man with breathing apparatus interrupted my daughter’s games, “he declared.

However, by Christmas 1968, hospitals in all 50 US states they started getting a surge of patients, as it happens now with the covid-19.

An extensive catastrophe

Without going further, NY decreed the state of emergency.

Around the world, Berlin was forced to store the corpses in subway tunnels.

The sick overflowed London hospitals, where at least the 20% of their nurses were infected, tells the newspaper The Telegraph.

The Hong Kong flu epidemic hit Europe hard, but healthy people kept going to work. THE PRESS / .

In some areas of France, the virus left half of the workforce bedridden, and in less than two years, it registered 30,000 deaths from H3N2.

The same as the United Kingdom, while the two states that were then Germany added 60,000 casualties.

In total, between 1968 and 1969, one million people died globally from Hong Kong flu-related causes.

Alone in the United States, the figure exceeded 100,000 people, a proportion three to four times the annual average of deaths from influenza since 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

The deceased by covid-19 are not yet as many as then.

But both pandemics also have in common that many deaths occur in the population over 65 with special incidence among those who suffered from diseases prior to contracting the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the new coronavirus has killed nearly 300,000 people and spread to 4.5 million worldwide.

The population over 65 years of age was the most vulnerable, as is the case with the new coronavirus. THE PRESS / .

But, Why was the Hong Kong flu so aggressive?

Because the causative virus (H3N2, which continues to circulate worldwide, something that, it is feared, may occur with the current SARS-CoV-2) is considered one of the most problematic strains of influenza.

This is so because, like COVID-19, it is especially contagious and it has a high ability to kill.

A virus that mutates

“Thirty-seven years later, the H3N2 subtype continues to reign like the influenza A virus most important and most troublesome in humans“Said researcher Edwin D. Kilbourne in his paper” Influenza Pandemics of the 20th Century “published in 2006.

Evidence suggests that true pandemics arise from genetic rearrangement with animal influenza A viruses.

And that is precisely why, his ability to mutate, which made H3N2 immune to existing vaccines at that time.

The key to their aggressiveness it resides in that change of pattern.

The covid-19 virus has been listed as a virus with endemic potential by the WHO. THE PRESS / .

«Influenza viruses constantly change“Explains the National Center for Vaccination and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) in the United States.

“They are small mutations that can lead to changes in the virus’s surface proteins” and cause the immune system do not recognize them.

What can we learn?

The response to Hong Kong flu and that of the new coronavirus has been similar in many ways.

But although in 1968 social distance was also imposed, handwashing and public transportation was avoided, cities were not quarantined and people went to work.

Schools remained open, sports competitions continued and the economy continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate.

As in many parts of the world, Hong Kong people line up to buy face masks and disinfectant gel. THE PRESS / .

Second wave

But the group immunity did not come and the second wave was stronger.

“The Hong Kong flu had a very mild first wave in the winter of 1968-1969, but possibly mutated and it produced a second wave that, in Europe, occurred in December 1969, “says Erkoreka.

This she was very aggressive and it was widely reflected in the media of the time, although it was soon forgotten.

The historian believes that, just as then, the contempt of governments for the new coronavirus pandemic is what has caused its expansion.

“The authorities and many epidemiologists have failed in Spain and in Europe because they have not learned from the great epidemics of the past », he says.

“They should be clear that the sooner they board and take action, the less harm they do.”

