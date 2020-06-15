Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Over the past few days, the Destiny 2 community has been divided. We say this since a group of players took advantage of an old glitch to get the news of the current season through a technique called AFK Farm. This situation did not please Bungie, so they went to work to solve it.

On June 9, Bungie released Season of Arrivals, a new season for Destiny 2. With it, players have had the opportunity to play to get Threshold Gears and Altered Items that they can use to get the loot that interests them.

The problem with this situation is that many have decided to save themselves the task of playing and have revived the AFK Farm technique. In them the players take advantage of the Forge is an activity that takes little time, so if everything goes well the game will end before Destiny 2 takes them out due to inactivity. So you can effortlessly claim rewards multiple times.

Bungie ends AFK Farm at the Forge

As you can imagine, Bungie did not like this situation. This is why after analyzing it, he made the decision to implement measures that put an end to the AFK Farm.

To do so, there is now a change that will cause players to return to orbit after completing the Forge. In this way they will have to re-enter the modality if they want to participate in it.

With this setting, Bungie will cause players to keep an eye on what’s going on in Destiny 2 and take a little more time to enter new games in the Forge. In this way, AFK Farm will no longer be a tempting method for many players.

We have implemented a change where players now return to orbit after completing the Forge activity. Players will need to re-enter the queue if they wish to enter the activity again. – Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 15, 2020

