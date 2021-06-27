The Forex broker TB suspends the registration of clients in Spain after a touch of the CNMV

Related news

The broker Forex TB Ltd has formally communicated this Friday that has stopped accepting new customer registrations in Spain. A decision to which he would have been forced after a warning from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to his Cypriot counterpart due to the practices of this firm, based in the Mediterranean country.

The broker, specialized in controversial contracts for difference (CFD), has indicated in a relevant fact sent to the CNMV in English that the new registrations carry paralyzed since last June 10. In this sense, it explains that “the suspension of the registration of new Spanish clients will continue to be effective until the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, its domestic regulator, provides its approval for Forex TB Ltd to resume registrations.”

Although no further details are specified in this regard, the CNMV has explained that the measure responds to the monitoring tasks of your staff on investment services companies from other European countries who arrive in Spain in free provision of services without direct representation in the country. The Spanish supervisor has transmitted its conclusions to the Cypriot and the latter has been the one who has indicated the measure.

Bad habits

The objective is that these companies have a period to cease or rectify the bad practices detected about. It is a strategy in which the CNMV has been working for a long time and more intensely since the time of its former president, Sebastián Albella, who did not hesitate to directly target entities of this type based in Cyprus as the most dangerous for small Spanish investors .

Regarding the case of Forex TB Ltd, the wake-up call would have been related to a little control of the true profile of the clients when considering them professional investors, according to market sources explain to this portal. A dangerous circumstance for investors that the CNMV and other European supervisors have been warning about for some time.

In this sense, the professional classification opens the door to much more leveraged investment derivative products. In them, the risk of loss for the investor is much highereven beyond the amount of the initial investment. Meanwhile, the brokers on duty pocket these capitals.

The broker’s corporate website already includes the following warning in its Spanish version: “Forex TB Ltd. has temporarily suspended new registrations in Spain.” In addition, at the bottom of it appears the mandatory notice for all platforms that offer CFDs in the Spanish market, in which it is explained that “78.15% of retail investor accounts lose capital when trading CFDs” with this signature.

More than currencies

Although the focus of this Cypriot broker is on the market for foreign exchangeAs the name suggests, the complete CFD catalog includes “more than 300 financial assets”. This list ranges from raw materials such as gold, silver and oil to cryptocurrencies, including stock indices and internationally recognized listed shares, such as the big american tech.

While waiting to see what this temporary suspension finally results, sources from the platform have pointed out to Invertia through a virtual chat that “At the moment there is no more information” whether the registrations will be restored and under what conditions. Here it should be remembered that his compatriot iTrade recently decided to suspend his activity in Spain after a similar episode supervised by the Cypriot supervisor.