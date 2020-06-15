« Good day! We are from the mail. We have a package for you. »

On the morning of May 25, Pascual Viollaz, a retired 80-year-old CONICET chemical engineer and researcher, He heard the doorbell of his house in the city of Villa Elisa, in Entre Ríos. He was surprised because he lived alone, he was not expecting anyone. When it peeked out, He saw two delivery men, one of them with a box in hand. It seemed strange to him because he had nothing to receive either. He decided to open the door: Those two men were the last he saw in his life, because they led him to death. They were actually thieves and the delivery, a story of the uncle. It only took a few minutes to beat him to death.

That same day, around 4 in the afternoon, a rural police officer from Entre Ríos observed a Toyota Hilux truck next to the highway 14 that connects Villa Elisa and the city of Colón, very close to each other. When he got closer, I notice that it was open and that there was nothing or nobody inside. They had abandoned her. The cash notified the local police station that the sheet They were able to identify the identity and address of the owner: the truck was Pascual Viollaz’s.

Two patrolmen approached the victim’s house, located at 400 Churruarín street. It is a rural area peripheral to the city, with dirt streets and houses well spaced from each other. The police rang the bell but no one answered. They looked out the window and saw Viollaz’s corpse, lying on the floor, with seals on his wrists and ankles and with a cloth bag on his head.

The case, then, was a homicide. It was left to the prosecutor Alejandro Perroud.

“The prosecution was immediately notified and entered the house. His body had dried blood so we knew at that time that he had been dead for a few hours. Everything was in the house. As the man lived alone and did not have frequent visits it could not be determined how much had been stolen from him but we found an open and empty safe”Sources close to the case point out.

But in the middle of the inspection, the criminalistics team commanded by prosecutor Perroud found an element that became the key to the investigation. On one of the tables in the house, criminals they had forgotten the box they had used as a lure to deceive the victim Posing as fake mail employees, a rude mistake.

Box it corresponded to a pastry shop in the city of Colón that inside only had pieces of cardboard to better simulate the package and make it more credible. Also, he was hanging on it a notice with the victim’s handwritten name. The criminal division of the Entre Ríos Police also found a fingerprint on the box. After analyzing it with recognition software and comparing it in the background system They discovered that this print belonged to a woman named Andrea E., 25, who lives in Concepción del Uruguay.

The questions were obvious. Who was that woman? What connection did you have with criminals? Could she be one of the people who entered the house and then beat Pascual to death?

In parallel, as detectives began to tie up dots, the result of the autopsy arrived at the prosecutor’s office. The document detailed a lot of fist bumps to the face and body and several fractured ribs.

“They literally beat him until they killed him. It was merciless. They probably beat him up even when he was already tied hand and foot. There are no firearm or stab injuries and no suffocation. The bag on his head was probably because they didn’t see what they did to him, ”one of the forensics conjectured in an informal dialogue with the prosecution.

For those hours Other important information came in that helped form the puzzle. Through intelligence work, which included different measures reserved in the file, A suspect named Luis Sebastián Herrlein who lives in the city of Colón was identified. The fundamental data: He is the husband of Andrea, the woman with the print on the box.

With the order to carry out an urgent search, Three mobile phones from the Paraná Police arrived at the home of the suspected couple. When they entered they found the two accused and a third person, also, believes the Justice, a member of the gang. All three were detained. Inside the house they found seals similar to those that Pascual had on his body, and pieces of cardboard similar to those found inside the box used lure. In addition, different manuscripts were kidnapped that will serve in the future to check the letter of the accused with the one that appeared on the card of the box.

But there was something that did not quite fit the investigation: the car in which the criminals arrived did not come in the direction from Colón to Villa Elisa. That is why the trail began to be followed with different private security cameras. Two things were determined: that the vehicle in which the criminals arrived was a Citroën C5 and that, prior to the robbery, they had left a house located in a nearby town called Colonia El Pantanoso.

When the police entered that house with a search warrant, they found Raúl José Graton, a 72-year-old retiree who lives alone. He was immediately arrested and investigators believe, although not yet proven, who was the leader of the band. At that time, to his surprise, They discovered that the detainee was already in prison, under house arrest.

Rosendo The Rose had been sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2013 accused of robbery aggravated by the use of a firearm on at least two occasions. He was imprisoned in Penal Unit 4 of Concepción del Uruguay until April of this year when he was sent home. The reasons why the judge sent him home they had to do with being a risk patient for having diabetes and being close to serving his sentence, which ended this July 7. In this case, the prosecution came to him for various intelligence jobs.

Of the five accused, La Rosa was the only one who refused to testify.

Pascual Viollaz was a sort of illustrious citizen in Villa Elisa. Chemical Engineer and researcher category 1 of CONICET, More than 20 years ago, he had returned to live in the house where he ended up finding death. Also, I had an extensive history with numerous publications in magazines of international prestige and until his assassination he was consulted by different academic classes.

The prosecution believes that this was not a robbery broadcast. On the contrary. Viollaz was also a livestock producer and the days before his murder he had made some important transactions and had sold a significant number of cows. The main hypothesis points to that money. In addition, one of the victim’s brothers says that the Friday before the murder, Pascual had gone to the bank, possibly to withdraw money.

Did the criminals know about those bank movements? How?