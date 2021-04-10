The forensic report disassociates the death of a young man in Zamora from the Covid-19 vaccine

The forensic report attributed to a heart attack Due to a congenital malformation, the recent death in Zamora of a 23-year-old young man, and that a hoax circulating on social networks attributes to his previous vaccination against Covid-19.

Last Sunday April 4 a 23-year-old died volunteer in Civil Protection of Zamora. As a result of this news, which was picked up by local media, a message circulates on social networks that relates his death to the Covid-19 vaccine. “23-year-old boy, civil protection. He is vaccinated and after three days he dies in bed with a purple body. Official version: heart attack or sudden death,” says the message.

However, from the Ministry of Health of Castilla y León they assure that in the autopsy “any relationship with vaccination” was ruled out since he died of a heart attack “as a possible consequence of a heart problem that he suffered.” Also from the Civil Protection of Zamora they say that the cause of death was a heart attack and that the coroner’s report indicates that the young man had a congenital heart defect.

This verification has been carried out within the framework of the # VacúnaTE project that Maldita.es and the Servimedia news agency develop against disinformation on Covid-19 vaccines with the support of the Google News Initiative.

Last Tuesday, March 30, the Zamora Civil Protection volunteers received the first dose of vaccine, as indicated by the group and confirmed by the Ministry of Health. Among them was Pablo Mira Sánchez, the young man who died days later.

On the Facebook page of Civil Protection of Zamora, images of the moment in which two volunteers were vaccinated were shared, with the following text: “We started on Tuesday with the vaccination of all the Volunteers who have wanted -except for 3 who are over 65 years old and that we will be called shortly-, some with mild symptoms, but nothing that a few pampering and a little Paracetamol cannot cure “.

The young man passed away at dawn on Sunday April 4. Zamora Civil Protection, the Capitonis Durii cultural association of Zamora and colleagues from Pablo Mira Sánchez expressed their condolences on social media. The news was also published in local media and a tweet was broadcast linking his death to the vaccine.

However, from the Ministry of Health of Castilla y León they assure that “in the autopsy performed on the young man, any relationship with the vaccination was ruled out since the reason for the death it was a heart attack, as a possible consequence of a heart problem that he suffered. “From Zamora Civil Protection they specify that, according to the forensic report, the young man had a congenital heart defect and died between 5 and 6 in the morning of Sunday from a heart attack. They also ensure that there is no evidence that the death is related to the vaccine.

Zamora24horas collected statements from “sources close to the family” assuring that “the autopsy did not return any data nor proof that could certify a cause – effect “.

To report hoaxes related to the misinformation of the Covid-19 vaccines, Maldita.es has a WhatsApp channel through the number +34 644 229 319 so that anyone can automatically verify cases of disinformation that arrive through the telephone or other means.