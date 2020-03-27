The Argentine Chancellery will be closed from tomorrow after it was known that a high-ranking official contracted coronavirus. The Ministry authorities asked the employees not to go to the San Martín Palace to work from their homes and today a general disinfection of the building will be carried out.

The Chief of Staff of the Secretary for International Economic Relations, Juan Corteletti, He presented symptoms of discomfort a few days ago and after having a test it was found that he is infected, so the chancellor Felipe Solá He recommended that employees work remotely and respect mandatory isolation. This coincided with a decision of the same Chancellery to close the San Martín Palace and the Esmeralda and Arenales building.

The closure of the Chancellery would take place for more than 14 days, at least that is the preliminary determination of the authorities since the measure may vary over time and cases of contagion.

“Dear everyone, Given the spread of the disease caused by COVID-19 and which has affected our colleague Juan Corteletti, who is in the process of recovery, and bearing in mind that a colleague also has some symptoms that make us suspect that may also be affected, you receive the indication of strict isolation for the next 12 days, according to what the Director of Health of the Ministry, Dr. Gustavo Piñero has pointed out to me ”, expressed an internal message from the Ministry of Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is not an official statement from Foreign Minister Solá.

In this message sent by WhatsApp, employees were asked to make this indication known to national directors and directors. The measure reaches the entire Foreign Ministry, although in recent days only high-ranking officials attended.

At the same time, the delegation of the Union of Personal Civil Union of the Nation (UPCN) confirmed the case of contagion of the high official of the Chancellery and stressed that the union entity “is taking all necessary measures.”

From the Solá offices they expressed that the measure to close the Foreign Ministry buildings responds more than anything to an operation to disinfect the place.

The directive of the Chancellery now is that WhatsApp groups in each area are created “with the aim of circulating information smoothly. By doing things well, with order and discipline, we will overcome the crisis caused by this pandemic among all ”, according to the Ministry of Economic Relations.

At the same time, all employees who had contact with Corteletti were called to make a mandatory quarantine and stay at home and not even go out and buy food.

In this sense, it was learned that several volunteers and employees who were in charge of the call center decided to leave their posts at the Palacio San Martín as a preventive measure.