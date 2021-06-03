The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition enters the scene with a spectacular video “made in Spain”

Enlarge

ACD June 03, 2021

Ford has just presented the Ranger Raptor Special Edition with a spectacular video recorded in Almería, a mixture of spaghetti western and Mad Max.

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition, which will arrive at Ford’s European dealers from October 2021, completes the range of special editions of the Ford pickup along with the MS-RT, Stormtrak and Wolftrak series.

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition maintains the Ranger Raptor Ford Performance chassis. This technology is optimized for off-road driving at high speeds and the dimensions that differentiate it from the rest of the Ranger range: 150 mm wider tracks and a 51 mm higher ride height.

An even more powerful pick up

This special edition equips the well-known 213PS 2.0-liter EcoBlue Biturbo diesel engine of power that develops 500 Nm of torque, which is combined with its 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition is available in three attractive colors (Performance Blue, Conquest Gray and Frozen White) to which is added two matte black racing stripes – with red contrasting lines – on the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, the tail fins and the tailgate to further emphasize the pickup’s high-performance character.

THE Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition and the rest of the Ranger versions

In addition, from an aesthetic point of view, the front tow hooks are finished in red, while the widened wheel arches, the front and rear bumpers, door handles and Ford’s signature embossed grille are finished in a matte black finish.

Inside the Ranger Raptor Special Edition crew cab, with leather upholstery, Debuts Raceway Gray Instrument Panel, exclusive to this special edition.

To make it known, Ford has released this spectacular video, recorded in Almeria and with air of “spaghetti western mixed with Mad Max”, in which we see how the different versions of the Ford Ranger face the “bad guys” and state that you don’t play with them.