The Ford Puma is on sale for € 12 a day, bargain or fair price?

Ford couldn’t be more pleased with its Ford Puma, the reissue of a legendary name that came to life in the form of the B-SUV. The American manufacturer now announces an interesting promotion for individuals that makes its Ford Puma available for € 12 a day, a surprising amount that can make more than one potential buyer consider the possibility of “adopting a Puma”. Is this offer interesting? What is your fine print?

With the explosion of the SUV market, especially in the lower segments, Ford has had to step up and offer products to match the demands of its potential customers. The Ford Puma was born to become one of the brand’s best-selling models, a premise that he is achieving at full speed thanks to his attributes.

And is that the Ford Puma, which even features a sports version signed by Ford Performance, the Ford Puma ST, is available with numerous diesel and gasoline engines, as well as with micro-hybrid technology. Outstanding benchmark in its segment for unconventional design and top-notch driving dynamics, The Ford Puma is available for € 12 a day as a rental for individuals.

A Ford Puma for € 12 a day, without entry: who gives more?

The Ford Puma is being promoted in a renting mode for individuals, which means that we can pay a monthly fee and not worry about the rest of the “variables” that include the use and ownership of a car except, of course, for fuel. A) Yes, Ford is offering the Ford Puma for € 12 a day, or what is the same, a monthly fee of € 356.79 including VAT for 48 months.

Under the payment of this fee we will access a Ford Puma Titanium 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV with 125 hp and 6-speed manual gearbox, which thanks to microhybridization obtains the DGT ECO label. Its equipment is very complete including elements such as LED headlights, automatic climate control, the keyless start system or the SYNC 3 infotainment system with touch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The fee also includes third party insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance in case of breakdown, tire change and free choice of workshop, although, yes, the mileage is not very high as it is limited to 10,000 kilometers per year during the aforementioned 4 years.

