The Ford Puma, best tourism and small SUV of the year

Sporty styling and design, efficient engines and great handling. The Ford Puma is chosen as the best passenger car / SUV in the A and B segments by Coche Actual magazine. !! Congratulations!!

April 14, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Ford Puma, Best Touring and Small SUV of the Year: Why We Picked It

The 2021 Best Cars Awards have just crowned in Spain the best cars of the year. In addition to those who yourselves readers, you select, our publisher Motorpress Ibérica also delivers at the same time the 2021 Automobile Awards, where all motor publications choose the best vehicles in the different categories of the market, always with the votes of the editorial testers and the Technical Center.

Within these awards, the Ford Puma has been the brand new winner of the award for the best passenger car and SUV of the smaller commercial segments, the A and B (citizens and utilitarian), title that gives the Actual Car magazine. With this new SUV, the brand has recovered a legendary name to shape, without a doubt, one of the most ambitious and surprising models, not only of the company, but also of the entire market.

Presentation of the Actual Car Award to the Ford Puma: received by Jesús Alonso, president and CEO of Ford Spain.

Juan Carlos Payo, content director of the Car Area of Motorpress Ibérica and jury of the prestigious Car of the Year, extols the role of Puma today at Ford: “How much life has the Puma given to the Ford range, to the point of raising it to be the best-selling model ahead of the historic Focus! The Puma is a car that enters through the eye, that turns heads, within the increasingly numerous offer of utility SUVs that are expanding through the fashion segment of our market. And this aesthetic personality is complemented by maximum practicality at the level of comfort, life on board, connectivity and security. Add also a wide mechanical offer with Diesel, gasoline and already microhybridized options with a zero label and the 360 ​​degrees of the Puma are gaining meaning until they are fully covered with that “spicy” 200 CV ST “.

During the award ceremony, which you can see in the video that you will find above these lines, Jesús Alonso, president and CEO of Ford Spain, He assured that “this award makes us very proud, since it is a very important segment and we are delighted”. Asked what which Puma would stay in the range, the head of the company in our country considers that “from reason I would choose the Puma ST, but if I have to choose some more derivatives for everyone, I believe that the Puma Hybrid, both the 125 and the 155 CV is the ideal choice ”.

CURRENT CAR AWARD FOR BEST TOURIST / SUV AB SEGMENT: FORD PUMA

With this award, Motorpress Ibérica and Coche Actual magazine thus recognize the attributes of a Ford Puma that has caused a sensation in one of the most competitive segments of the market. The SUV has landed, yes, providing a wide mechanical variety, moderate prices and a bodywork as attractive and sporty as it is functional.

Born from same Ford Fiesta platform, from which it takes many mechanical elements and interior design, in the Ford Puma “steering, gearbox, brake and suspension lead you to appreciate a dynamically cared car, which will be appreciated by the enthusiastic driver, something that any Ford generally transmits to you”, as as we already assured during our in-depth test of the SUV. Entering this link you can read our full test with measurements to the Ford Puma.

The best of the Gala Best Cars 2021.