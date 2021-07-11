The Ford Puma becomes the first WRC that, in addition to being an SUV, is a hybrid

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team has presented his future weapon to assault the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2022. And it is novel for two things: first, it is the first SUV that will participate in world championship tests since its foundation in 1973; And second, it also has the honor of starting a legacy of plug-in hybrid vehicles for the seasons to come. With all of you, the Ford Puma Rally1.

In accordance with the new championship regulations, all cars participating in the 2022 WRC season will be plug-in hybrids allowing for higher power output and electric-only mobility when driving through cities and service packages between stages. In addition, instead of conventional gasoline, they will use sustainable fossil-free fuels mixing synthetic and biodegradable elements. Because after the arrival of hybrid Formula 1 and Formula E, electrification in rallying was imminent.

Making his public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, West Sussex, UK, the M ‑ Sport Ford Puma Rally1 (its official name) features a next-generation hybrid powertrain that seamlessly combines the performance of a turbocharged 1.6-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine with a sophisticated 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor, which can deliver all its energy in three seconds. What we do not know is how much the new model will weigh, but it will surely exceed the current 1,190 kilos.

For its part, battery is 3.9 kWh And it can be recharged by regenerative braking and inertial running, or by an external power supply at the charging points in just 25 minutes. The liquid-cooled and air-cooled plug-in hybrid system, weighs 95 kilos, and is protected by a ballistic resistant casing to cope with debris and potential collisions. Because, you know, an electrical system fire accident would fill the headlines, but nobody really wants that to happen.

On the outside, the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 receives several modifications compared to the production variant. To get started, is significantly lower, losing its SUV stance, as it sits on white racing tires. The aggressive aerodynamic package under the camo wrap includes wider front and rear wings, a new grille, a generous diffuser, a roof scoop and a massive rear spoiler. As a result, the Rally1 looks like a beast, much more so than the ST.

And while it may sound strange that an SUV-based rally vehicle would replace the WRC party (2017-2021) and its predecessor, the Fiesta RS WRC (2011-2016), don’t forget that the Puma shares its platform with the Fiesta, and Ford has taken the opportunity to promote the popular B-SUV through the WRC. After all, the Puma nameplate is not new to the world of rallying, as the eponymous Fiesta-based coupe (1997-2002) also entered the Junior WRC series (front-wheel drive).

“The new era of WRC cars is one of the greatest technological advancements in WRC to date. The introduction of hybridization means that cars will be more powerful than ever and, at the same time, mirror the powertrains of their street counterparts. The change to the Puma is very exciting as the name already has rally heritage, the car looks fantastic and I can’t wait to see it on the starting line of the famous Monte Carlo Rally in early 2022, ”he said. Malcolm wilson, chief director of M-Sport.

The M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 prototype will be debuted at the Goodwood climb by the company’s driver Adrien fourmaux and the M-Sport test driver, Matthew wilson, before continuing with its development for the 2022 season. Among its competitors will be the Toyota Yaris WRC and the Hyundai i20 WRC, which will also host hybrid powertrains. Finally, it should be remembered that Ford and M-Sport have been working together since 1997, and since then they have achieved more than 1,500 stage victories between the Focus and the Fiesta.

