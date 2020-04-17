The American model turns 56 today

In Europe, sales have increased by 3%

The Ford Mustang has been crowned the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019, in addition to repeating for the fifth time as the most marketed sports coupe.

The Ford Mustang is celebrating for several reasons. The first because exactly today turns 56 years old. And the second, because it has become the best selling sports in the world and, for the fifth time, in the sports coupe – which means two-door models and convertibles – with more units sold around the globe. To all this is added that the ‘pony car’ is the best-selling sports car in the United States for the last 50 years.

In 2019 a total of 102,090 units of the Ford Mustang according to IHS Markit data. During this time period, for example, 33% more Mustangs were marketed in Germany than in the previous year. Poland, for its part, growth touched 50%, while in France it almost doubled what was achieved. In Europe the increase in sales has been 3%.

“We are proud of our Mustang range and performance. From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more motor fans are enjoying the feeling of freedom and freedom on the road in these new Mustangs. We are honored to serve our users and fans. of Mustang for 56 years … and counting “, he said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company.

He Ford Mustang sold in Europe with both bodywork Fastback as Convertible, both available with two mechanical options. The lightest includes a 2.3-liter 290-horsepower EcoBoosr with a six-speed manual transmission, while the most capable is a 5.0-liter 450-horsepower V8 with a six-speed manual transmission or a ten-speed automatic. Also on sale is the special edition Mustang Bullit, which in addition to certain aesthetic peculiarities provides an extra 11 horsepower in the V8 engine to reach up to 460.

