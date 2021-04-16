The Ford Mustang is once again the best-selling sports car in the world

The life history of the Ford Mustang It is one of the most interesting in the automotive sector. Throughout the almost 57 years that it has been on sale, it has gone through a thousand and one vicissitudes. Yet there is a fact that has been repeated many times since then. Is he best-selling sports car in the world And generation after generation shows that it is in this place for many reasons. Especially with the latter, which has recovered mythical plates such as Mach 1.

With everything, The US is still your favorite market, because it is there where the fans know to appreciate its virtues. In certain European countries its progression is very positive, although it does not match the data for North America. Especially now, that it has decided to reduce its range and offer only V8 engines. Even so, the American firm does not “down” and more when they have verified that one more year it has remained the best-seller.

The Ford Mustang registered 80,577 sales worldwide during 2020

According to the data recorded by the IHS Markit consulting firm the Ford Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the world in 2020. The American muscle car reached a total of 80,577 sales last year, improving its penetration in its market segment.

According statements by Hau Thai-Tang, Chief Operating Officer and Product Platform, Ford Motor Company …

“Mustang enthusiasts love their performance cars and they proved it once again” […] “In a challenging year for the entire automotive industry due to the global pandemic, Mustang performed very well, increasing its share in the global sports car segment”

If we dissect the global Mustang sales, we can check which countries or regions underpin its success. Around three quarters of deliveries are recorded in the US. Texas, California Y Florida They are the states with the most orders, with 8,600, 6,200 and 5,864 units respectively. In Europe, the country that has grown the most is Hungary, with 68.8 percent more than in 2019. It is followed by the Netherlands, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

To finish, we must mention that Ford has high hopes for the Mustang Mach-E. The electric SUV, according to those responsible for the brand, should help increase the success of the muscle car. We will have to see how the segment evolves, as rumors about a possible electrification of the pony car it gets on the nerves of his followers. In the meantime, we congratulate you on your successful business journey.

