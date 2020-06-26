All-new Ford F-150 2021

The date arrived and the revelation of the new generation Ford F-150 2021 happened. The debut of the full-size pickup updates the venerable light-duty truck.

The Ford F-150 2021 will go on sale in the fall of 2020. Ford has not yet given the prices, but it will be available in its editions. XL, XLT, Lariat, Platinum, King Ranch and Limited with endless options available, including different powertrains, bed lengths, cab configurations, and convenience features.

All levels from F-150 XL to Limited offer the option of a full hybrid powertrain. This makes the F-150 2021 Ford’s first full hybrid pickup.

The base engine is a 3.3-liter V6 that produced 290 horsepower (hp) on the 2020 model and is installed on the XL edition

Another option on the powertrain is a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 that was rated last year at 325 hp and could tow up to 8,500 pounds or carry up to 2,500 pounds in bed.

The most powerful engine is a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 slightly updated with cylinder deactivation to save fuel this year, and capable of producing 395 hp, towing up to 11,200 pounds.

All six engine options are mated to a 10-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive.

Upgrades include a generator in the truck with plugs in the bed, a rear door that fits as a workbench, a folding center console, and folding airplane-style front seats.

The interior features an incredible touchscreen in the center of the cab, hard knobs and buttons for vehicle functions and climate controls.

The F-150’s exterior subtly changes its trim level, including up to 11 different grilles, but the basics like hood, cabin, rear box with acres of vertical space are still there.

Other new features available include Intersection Assist, which detects oncoming traffic as the driver tries to turn left. If there is a risk of a collision with an oncoming vehicle, the F-150 will apply the brakes to prevent this. F-150 has available Active Park Assist 2.0, which handles all steering, shifting, braking and throttle controls during a parallel or perpendicular parking maneuver while the driver is holding down a button.

