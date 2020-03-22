The forceful whipping of Jorge Javier Vázquez to Cristina Cifuentes due to the coronavirus crisis

‘Saturday deluxe’ has left behind its interest in the pink chronicle to focus during the coronavirus crisis on cover all the news related to the health emergency that Spain is experiencing and the world in general in the face of this pandemic. Among the regular collaborators at the new discussion table is Cristina Cifuentes, former president of the Community of Madrid, with whom Jorge Javier Vázquez has starred in a tense rifirrafe.

Tense disagreement between Jorge Javier Vázquez and Cristina Cifuentes in ‘Saturday Deluxe’

The presenter and politics have very different views about the economic situation in our country. Cifuentes defended that the Spanish economy had been growing in recent years, but Vázquez contested his arguments and gave as an example the situation of the self-employed and SMEs, whom he defined as “the big putes of the system”.

The communicator regretted the economic collapse that Spain is experiencing, but reflected that some problems that need a response from the competent authorities have finally been revealed: “If this serves to make politicians realize the true state of the country and where the problems are, welcome be. ” Vázquez used a very emphatic comparison to repeat his point of view: “We only react when people are drowning and need help or die”.

“It is not a wonderful country”

“Spain is a wonderful country, a great nation with working people,” Cifuentes assured an astonished Jorge Javier, who replied: “How can you say this? If we have the most prepared people who have had to leave their country because they did not have a job. It is not a wonderful country. “Vázquez affected the situation of thousands of these young people who” are eating the snot “or” dying of disgust in their homes “:” We have burdened generations. “

“That does not mean that we are not a great country,” the former president of the Community of Madrid contested. But Jorge Javier was not convinced by his speech, which he called “naïf”, and he insisted again on his enormous indignation at the situation of young people in Spain: “We have condemned the people of this country to the most absolute precariousness, at miserable wages. ” Faced with that statement, Cifuentes responded: “It depends on which country you compare yourself with, if you compare yourself with Venezuela …”. The star presenter of Telecinco concluded very seriously: “Why do we have the habit of always comparing ourselves to the worst? I want to compare myself to the best, otherwise we do not advance”.

.