In early June, days after the continuity of Diego Maradona as coach of La Plata Gymnastics for another 18 months, the rumor took hold: Claudio Paul Caniggia, great partner of the Ten both in the National Team and in Boca, could join the coaching staff.

It was the Son of the Wind himself who fed the versions with his statements, on special days because they celebrate 30 years of the deeds of the Albicelestes in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, in which Argentina reached the final (lost in the final against Germany from of the controversial penal sanctioned by Edgardo Codesal from Roberto Sensini to Rudi Völler).

« I would like to work with Diego, it is always a possibility. I never said that I do not want to be as an assistant or within a coaching staff, ”said the former River forward. However, Gabriel Pellegrino, president of the Tripero, was forceful when speaking about the possibility. “We had no contact with Caniggia. Our technical staff is complete. Due to his figure and background, he came to encourage Diego because he is his friend. We have no connection with anyone in your environment”, sentenced in dialogue with radio La Red.

As you could find out InfobaeIn fact, last year, when the star’s adventure began in gymnastics, Caniggia attended more than once to support him; and in those circumstances some informal dialogue took place in which the world champion in Mexico 86 suggested the chance of incorporating him into his team, so that he would focus on the training of the forwards.

However, it was clear that the new link between Gymnastics and Maradona had been closed with adjusted numbers; in fact, the Ten resigned money to continue the project and dream of abandoning the fight for permanence and thinking about the classification positions for the international cups. In addition, as Pellegrino stated, it has a solid technical body, headed by Sebastián Méndez and Adrián González.

So, the only way to add Caniggia was related to the appearance of a sponsor to pay for his contract, something that so far has not happened. So the closed door.

Another, more surprising version, which had begun to gain strength in La Plata in the last few hours, spoke of an opportunity to incorporate Ronaldinho, today retired and serving house arrest in a hotel in Asunción, accused of having entered Paraguay with false documentation. With Diego, anything can happen. Last week they said that Ronaldinho was coming. There is a relationship and friendship and that is why they named Caniggia ”, concluded Pellegrino.

