The Spanish Football Federation, Through a statement, it has made clear its position regarding the legal measures that the Association of Spanish Footballers will take against you for unveiling conversations in which the president David Aganzo would have sold the footballers wanting to let them play every 48 hours when the League restarts.

The statement issued by the body led by Luis Rubiales reads as follows:

For the attention of the President of AFE

In relation to his brief dated April 9, 2020, in which he requests information about the recording made of the meeting of the Follow-up Commission to face the health crisis as a result of COVID-19 held on March 12 and 7, April, please tell me the following:

1º.- That the Commission, unlike what some have transmitted, is not made up exclusively of AFE, LNFP and RFEF. On the contrary, as you are well aware, it is made up of representatives of the RFEF; President, Secretary General, representatives of different committees and departments, (President of the CTA referees, Medical Services, Futsal, F. Feminino, Amateur F, 2nd B and 3rd Division, Legal, Competitions, etc.), by representatives of the LNFP, the Union of Footballers AFE, the Union of Futsal Players AJFS, and the Union of Futsal Players AJFSF, clubs (Women’s Football and Futsal), without any of its members or participants acting in a private capacity or as legal advisers.

2º.- That at the beginning of the first meeting, held on March 12, it was agreed, without opposition from any of the participants, to record the committee’s conversations so that it would be recorded.

In any case, when the commission has met electronically, a red pilot appears at all times on the screens of each of the participants, reporting that the recording of the entire meeting is taking place.

3º.- That this Union, after the meeting held on April 7, released a press release to the media that contained a version of what happened contrary to what had actually happened. That, in order to preserve the right to receive truthful information provided in the EC, the RFEF sent the press a press release correcting the differences and inaccuracies with the reality of what had happened at the meeting, accompanying, to the first medium that asked us for it, the recordings that accredited it.

4º.- That it is difficult to speak of the right to privacy, which is repeatedly alluded to in writing, when the AFE has sent a press release on the contents of the meeting, held in the presence of more than 20 people, so that in no case can the quality of secrecy be preached from it. Furthermore, even yesterday, AFE, sent the press the letter sent to the RFEF referring to the aforementioned meeting. In fact, it has been the habitual practice of that Union to send to the media, even before being received in this Federation, all the letters and writings that are sent to us, with a manifest desire to make known the content of the issues that concern us .

We want once again to show that the RFEF has limited itself exclusively to clarifying before the public what really happened, with the corresponding documentary support of the recording. From the AFE brief, it is inferred that what is intended to be considered “secret” is not the meeting, but the actual manifestations of its representatives in it, given its nature clearly contrary to the union interests of Spanish footballers.

5º.- It must be remembered that, for criminal purposes, all data or information belonging to the company that you want to keep out of the reach of certain people must be understood as secret. The persistence contained in the document that the manifestations of the representatives of AFE in the Commission must have the character of secrets, leads us to the suspicion that AFE has a “hidden agenda”, for which it intends to hide both its affiliates as well as to the public opinion its own manifestations and that is why it tries to prevent, with pretended criminal actions, its dissemination.

6º.- Finally, AFE, as it cannot be otherwise, can exercise as many actions as it deems convenient, signaling that the exercise of these will not prevent RFEF from complying with its obligations in order to inform public opinion about the veracity of what happened in matters that affect you.