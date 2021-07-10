The forceful response of José José’s ex to Sarita Sosa and her mother

“These women are lying, that role is an important role where you do it under oath, and they are denying their brothers,” he said. Anel. After holding a meeting with his lawyers Noreña He arrived at the morning of Televisa, with the papers certified by the authorities to validate his statements.

When asked about Andrea Legarreta on why she continued as heir despite her separation from the singer, Noreña He explained: “What he and I experienced was something very beautiful, it was true and this comes to bear on today, in 2021, so there is a will that is not here.

“But what I can show you is the interlocutory sentence, regarding the declaration of validity of the public will, open, in the proceedings of the testamentary succession trial to property of José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz“he added Anel.

The actress stressed that both she was designated in that document as universal heir and as executors to her two children Jose Joel Y Sea and sun. The former model pointed out: “This is a perfectly legal paper, this is in court, the court gave it to me, and what they present sounds like a lie because they are omitting the family of Joseph“.