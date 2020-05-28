Star Wars (or Star Wars) is, in all probability, the saga with the most fans in film history. Since the original film’s premiere on May 25, 1977 (Star Wars, later renamed Episode IV: A New Hope), its universe has only grown, generating not only the two sequels to the original film (The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi) but a prequel trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith), a sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker ), parallel stories (Rogue one and Han Solo), a new television series, The Mandalorian, comics and an endless production of merchandising, ranging from all kinds of dolls, to T-shirts, replicas, posters and any imaginable object. If you are a fan of this saga, you will surely love having it in your house with a Star Wars decorative vinyl.

To put it another way, Star Wars is much more than a movie, or a set of movies. For more than forty years, Star Wars has been a universe of its own, with the probably largest community of fans in the world, whom not even the disappointments with some of its films or characters have led to abandon a phenomenon that, for some, has a almost religious entity. For example: May 25 is International Geek Pride Day, coinciding, not coincidentally, with the release date of the film that gave rise to the saga.

May the Force be with you

Well, if you are a true fan, in your collection you can not miss some of the Star Wars decorative vinyl on Teleadhesivo. If you do not become a fan, but you do like the movie, we also recommend that you take a look, because these are some stickers and decorative vinyl that can give a very special touch to the walls of your living room or your room.

The catalog is vast: they are 120 Star Wars movie-inspired vinyl decals, where you will find its main characters and symbols and elements. For example, there is a spectacular vinyl featuring Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and the symbol of the Rebel Alliance, for fans of the original trilogy.

But if you want to add a touch of humor, even to a household appliance like a fridge, you can go for a R2D2 vinyl. Or even go for a recreation of the famous photograph Lunch atop a skyscraper, in which instead of workers having lunch on a beam in the RCA Building of Rockefeller Center in New York, you will see the lunch of a dozen imperial soldiers.

Wall stickers of the Millennium Falcon, a baby Yoda, a surfer Chewbacca, Princess Leia in the manner of Audrey Hepburn, Warhol-style Han Solo or in a very curious fusion with Elvis Presley and, of course, Darth Vader, probably the most remembered villain in film history. In short, you can have any character in the series on your walls, and in any tone (more or less realistic, with more or less humor). In this way, you can decorate your home with a geek touch or opt for something more pop.

All this, being able to choose decorative vinyls in different sizes, colors and finishes (matte, normal, flipped, gloss) and vertical or horizontal formats. It is time, now, for the force of the Star Wars saga to accompany you, also at home.