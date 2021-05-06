Behind the great Hollywood stars, there is usually always some not so happy episode. In the case of the young stars today best known for recent successes or work, there are usually not entirely successful castings. A few weeks ago we had Tom Holland’s account explaining how his audition was uploaded for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” laughing during the audition of BB-8’s little noises and now we go to the actor Michael B. Jordan.

Known for his work as Killmonger in “Black Panther”, together with other works such as “Creed” or “Fruitvale Station”, he also auditioned for that Star Wars Episode VII. However, as the obvious shows, he could not get hold of the role.

According to Michael B. Jordan, he failed his audition for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” because of one thing: the script. Not just his script, but the audition scripts in general. Jordan explains that the scripts were “super vague”, and that there was never anything specific about the events because Disney and Lucasfilm did their best to avoid spoilers. This caused the actor to fail to connect with the character he was auditioning for. Jordan never reveals exactly which character he was auditioning for, but hey, we can guess. The exact words of Michael B. Jordan on the subject of his audition for Star Wars were:

I think it was that I couldn’t get my brain into some parts because you know that when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there is never really any specificity. Everything is super vague; everything is in secret. Rehearsing, I just couldn’t connect. I certainly did.

To this day, Jordan believes that audition is “probably my worst audition to date.”

Jordan does not specify, but it seems logical to think that he was auditioning for the role of Finn, which ended up falling into the hands of John Boyega, and for whom Tom Holland also auditioned at the time.

Via information | Indiewire