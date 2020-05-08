‘The Forbidden Hugs’, the new song by Old Morla In support of Public Health workers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it is now available on digital platforms (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music …) and can be seen on Youtube.

The song ‘The Forbidden Embraces’ has been composed, recorded and produced by Vetusta Morla during the weeks of lockdown With the collaboration of a large group of artists who have wanted to add their voices to the project in solidarity: Alice Wonder, Andrés Suárez, Carlotta Cosials (Hinds), Christina Rosenvinge, Dani Martín, Depedro, Eva Amaral (Amaral), Ismael Serrano, Iván Ferreiro, Joaquín Sabina, Kase.O, Leiva, Luz Casal, Maika Makovski, Marwan, Nacho Vegas, Nina de Juan (Morgan), Fag (Old Morla), Rozalén, Santi Balmes (Love Of Lesbian) and Xoel López.

The song mix bears the signature of Carlos Raya, who has also joined the charitable cause.

The song has been published accompanied by a video clip whose protagonists are health professionals from the University Hospital of Fuenlabrada (Madrid), who act on behalf of a whole group that has inspired the song.

“We wanted them to have a leading role not only as an institution, but also as individual professionals, people with their work materials and the weight of all these weeks on their faces. The artists accompany them from our homes, observing and admiring them,” explains the band. .

Vetusta Morla declare that the song was born with a solidarity vocation, “We knew that it was an almost insignificant gesture given the dimension of what healthcare workers have had on them, but we wanted to contribute something not to be decorated as heroines and heroes, but as professionals who deserve respect and dignity 365 days a year, in any year ”.

All economic benefits generated by both publishers and record labels will be donated in perpetuity to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), to contribute to the research on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has caused the Covid-19 disease pandemic.

The origin of this song starts from “El vals de los salvavidas”, a collective poem in support of Public Health initiated by Benjamín Prado and Elvira Sastre and that it had the verses of Andrea Valbuena, Andrés Suárez, Guille Galván, Irene G., Jorge Drexler, Leiva, Loreto Sesma, Marwan, Raquel Lanseros and Rozalén. The adaptation of the poem to the final text of the song has been carried out by Benjamin Prado and Guille Galván.

