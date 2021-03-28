The footprint you leave on the Internet also pollutes

The Internet also pollutes

Ask yourself a few simple questions: How many emails did you send last year? How many movies or series did you watch on Netflix, Filmin or HBO? Better yet, how many video calls did you make while telecommuting or in your spare time? You may not remember, but your answer reflects how much you polluted. Yes, without leaving home.

To start a change: Calculating your carbon footprint will help you save the planet

“Last year I sent about 1,700 emails with an average value of 10 grams of carbon emitted by each one. This means that I have contaminated 17 kilos of carbon dioxide by sending emails ”, Juan Antonio Añel, co-director of the Chair of Energy and Sustainability at the University of Vigo, tells SINC. This represents almost 5% of what is polluted on a Madrid-Vienna flight, says Añel.

Knowing that the carbon budget that each person has per year is about two tons of CO2, “1% can go away with the simple fact of sending emails”, warns the Spanish researcher.

What happens then if we add the use of other Internet applications to our ecological footprint? Its consumption supposes an environmental impact thousands of kilometers from our homes, where the data centers are located, structures that store all the online information that is transmitted through the networks.

The energetic maintenance of these systems implies a consumption of water, land and carbon dioxide that until now has been underestimated.

“These infrastructures require electricity to function, which contributes to climate change. A country that relies heavily on fossil fuels will have a larger carbon footprint, ”Renée Obringer, postdoctoral researcher at the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC) in the US, tells SINC.

One more polluting industry

Eight years ago the internet industry produced about 830 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, the equivalent of 2% of global CO2 emissions, the same proportion as the entire aviation industry, according to a study published in 2013.

Projections estimated that this figure would double by 2020, and it has been. Global carbon dioxide emissions produced by the Internet had already reached 3.7% of the total, before the start of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020.

This may interest you: What is blue carbon? Why is it worth millions of dollars to Mexico?

Although the lockdown saw a record drop in global carbon emissions that year, telecommuting and the rise of home entertainment have continued to represent a significant environmental impact.

“The Internet is like any other industry. We have already seen what has happened to others when they start to grow to exorbitant levels and spend more resources, it is impossible to make them sustainable ”, Joana Moll, artist, researcher and creator of CO2GLE, a network-based real-time project that shows the amount of CO2 emitted every second thanks to global visits to Google.com.

But in addition to CO2 emissions, the way in which Internet data is stored and transferred also generates a waste of water and land for the electrical energy it needs. This is confirmed for the first time by a work published in the magazine Resources, Conservation and Recycling.

“Thermoelectric power plants (for example, coal or nuclear) require water to cool down, which affects the water footprint. Hydroelectric dams also have a high water footprint, ”emphasizes Obringer, lead author of the work.

This study revealed that the average global land footprint for internet use was 3,400 km2 per year. “This is related to the amount of land needed to build and maintain data centers and transmission networks,” the researcher adds to SINC.

Video calling and streaming in the spotlight

Telecommuting, streaming, video calls, online shopping, games, internet searches and sending emails generate a growing environmental impact through data traffic. As of 2003, 5 billion gigabytes of digital content had been generated, an amount that was consumed every two days in 2015, said a Greenpeace report.

According to forecasts, Internet use will continue to increase until reaching 66% of the global population by 2023, of which more than 70% will have mobile connectivity. There will also be 3.6 devices per person that year connected to the Internet. But which of our uses has the greatest footprint?

“It depends on personal habits,” Juan Antonio Añel tells SINC. Internet consumption while teleworking can have the same impact as in the office. In this case, “the carbon footprint will be as clean as the energy source that supplies the electricity consumed”, continues the researcher.

However, at present, “one of the biggest carbon footprints corresponds to the transfer of data, such as watching streaming movies. This requires downloading a lot of data that occupies a huge amount of transferred gigabytes ”, explains the Spanish expert.

In 2020, traffic due to streaming accounted for more than 80% of the total, according to a Cisco report. Every second, almost a million minutes of content video had traveled the net that year. Thus, an HD television with internet access that broadcasts two to three hours of content a day would generate on average as much traffic as a day in an entire household.

Also, social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, which have millions of users around the world, already allow streaming videos in real time. To this are added platforms such as YouTube, Netflix and HBO, whose consumption has not stopped increasing. In fact, these applications are some of the largest historical sources of traffic on the web.

All of this is quite novel. “In 2010 the amount of videos on the web was ultra-minimal and has started to grow in the last five years. Now everything is video ”, emphasizes Moll.

Video calls are added to streaming. According to a Eurostat report, 78% of Spaniards carried out last year through applications such as Zoom and Google Meet. Just one hour of videoconferencing emits between 150 and 1,000 grams of carbon dioxide. For comparison, four liters of gasoline burned by a car emits about nine grams.

But, in addition to the carbon dioxide emission, that hour of video call requires between two and twelve liters of water, as well as an area of ​​land that is equivalent to the size of an iPad Mini. “The global use of the internet could imply 2.6 billion liters of water per year (considering the average value). This is due to the water used to produce the electricity that powers the data centers and transmission networks, ”reports Obringer.

Is it possible to minimize our impact? According to the scientist, if the camera was left off during an online call, these traces could be reduced by 96%. Streaming content in standard definition instead of high definition could also reduce the impact by 86%, the team estimates.

“The banking systems talk about the positive environmental impact of going paperless, but nobody says the benefit of turning off the camera or reducing the quality of the transmission. Therefore, without their consent, these platforms are increasing their environmental footprint, ”says Kaveh Madani, a visiting researcher at the Yale MacMillan Center in the US and co-author of the Obringer study.

A huge footprint that we do not see, but it exists

This consumption seems invisible and intangible, and that is a problem. “The Internet is actually the largest infrastructure we have built in human history. But we only relate it to our devices, we don’t see anything else. The cloud metaphor has done a lot of damage, ”says Moll. “A paradigm shift is needed for the industry to become more sustainable,” he continues.

To learn more: What is the environmental footprint? How is it different from the ecological footprint?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, several countries have reported a 20% increase in Internet traffic. In Spain, six out of ten people consider that the internet and mobile phones have been essential in their lives in the past year and 90% say that they use the internet on a daily basis, according to a report recently published by the BBVA Foundation.

If the trend continues until the end of 2021, this increase in internet use alone would mean a forest of more than 115,000 km2, twice the area of ​​Castilla y León, to sequester the carbon emitted. The additional water needed in data processing and transmission would be enough to fill more than 300,000 Olympic swimming pools, while the resulting land footprint would equal the size of the city of Los Angeles.

To reach these conclusions, Obringer’s team estimated, based on available data, the carbon, water and land footprints associated with each gigabyte of data used in YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and twelve other platforms, as well as in online games and web browsing. The more video used in an application, the larger the footprints.

This impact varies by country. In the United States, internet data processing and transmission has a carbon footprint 9% higher than the global average, but its water and land footprints are 45% and 58% lower, respectively.

In the case of Germany, one of the world leaders in renewable energy, its carbon footprint is well below the world average, but its water and land footprint is much higher. The land footprint for energy production in this country is 204% above average, according to the researchers’ calculation.

Can our fingerprint be reduced?

Obringer’s work is intended to be “a call to action for consumers as well as for policy makers and businesses. Our results show that the environmental footprint of the internet can be quite large, but it can be mitigated ”, he tells SINC. Now, to what extent is responsibility individual? “As much as we do, it is going to be useless unless it is done en masse. This is at the public policy level. It is a systemic problem ”, says Joana Moll.

Añel advises resorting to lower power equipment with a good internet connection. “I have a very basic but very efficient laptop. In my opinion there is an abuse of very powerful equipment that consume a lot ”, he tells SINC.

For the Spanish researcher, there is also an imbalance between what we consume, what we pay for and what we pollute. Electricity bills are usually regular in most homes, while that consumption represented in emissions is “much more impressive”.

“For me the important thing is not so much what we can be doing at home, but what we stop doing. In the end, the largest most avoidable personal carbon footprint is that of transport, ”concludes Añel.

The post The footprint you leave on the Internet also pollutes appeared first on TecReview.