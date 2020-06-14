It is finished. We just went three months without football: few more commented symptoms, more trivialities of the famous virus. So many say that with football the running of the bulls would have been less running of the bulls than it has already been proposed that, if there is a relapse, eight or ten good teams lock themselves up on a distant island to continue playing while everything collapses.

Like never before, football disappeared from our lives and, beyond the palliative care of certain historical games and other tricks of nostalgia, we lived without it: some discovered they were surprised that they could, others confirmed that they were not. In a few days it will return, although so many things will not return. It would have been an insult to continue when everything had stopped. And some still believe that it is spending the health resources that so many need on players. It was worse in England, 1914, when many disowned soccer because of other deaths.

That August a war had started and King George, imperial sovereign and mustachioed, sent thousands and thousands to fight in Europe. Everyone was so convinced that the military walk would be swift that the professional soccer championship opened on September 1, as always. And they were business as usual and those boys kicked their ankles in the mud and thousands of people sang to them, until the angry screaming also started. Its main spokesman was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, that doctor who invented a cunning detective and a silly doctor: “If a footballer has strength in his legs, let him go and fight,” he said, synthesizing the rancor of many.

The debate turned violent. Some argued that the parties should continue because they “raised the morale of the population” and offered a valve to escape the horror. Others insisted that he offended those who gave their lives for king & country in the trenches. And there began to be excesses during the matches and the situation became so tense that the implausible measure became inevitable: in December 1914 the Football Battalion was created, included in the Duke of Cambridge’s regiment.

The Soccer Battalion was an infantry corps, and 122 professional players initially joined it. Public opinion believed that it was not enough: little by little they enrolled more. The championship continued despite everything, confused, unbalanced, so its authorities allowed the clubs to replace the enlisted with invited players and, even, that some could play in two teams. During the training period they were allowed to return to their cities on Saturdays to play; the problem was that the Army did not pay for the train and some clubs could not. Then they all went off to fight the Huns.

The stubborn championship completed its 760 games and was finally won by Everton in June. The Soccer Battalion, meanwhile, fought on the fields of France and Belgium, between mustard gases and murderous charges and the terrifying tedium of the trenches. The English began to admire them, and more when the numbers of their casualties arrived: hundreds of players killed, wounded, prisoners. Its hero was, curiously, a black: Walter Tull, one of the first professional Afro-English players, was appointed an officer in the middle of the war and was also the first colored officer of the British infantry, a great blow to racism balls. Tull was the grandson of a Caribbean slave; He had been born in 1888 and died in action in March 1918: his body was lost in the mud of no man’s land. His story, however, was recovered in books and movies; two years ago his mulatto face became a postage stamp. He celebrated integration in a time that divides, the sacrifices of football in a time when he does none. So, in general, are the tributes.