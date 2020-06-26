Today June 26 is three years old Nyan Rodríguez Ruiz, the son of Jesé and Aurah. Precisely in a few days when he is being talked about a lot due to his illness, the details of which have been given by his mother, the father of the little one has wanted to congratulate him through Instagram with an emotional story.

Happy birthday, Nyan. You are the most wonderful thing that has come into this world. I love you », the soccer player wrote next to a photo of his son in which he appears with his face covered by an emoticon, because Aurah Ruiz and Jesé Rodríguez do not want his face to appear on social networks. In addition, he put the song « Happy Birthday » from Parcheesi.

Aurah reveals the details of his illness

Precisely, Aurah Ruiz He remains in the news for being honest in his weekly appointment with ‘Mtmad’ about the hardest episodes of his life. This Thursday, the Canary Islands revealed the origin of the Nyan’s disease, which is genetic as the influencer explained in a heartbreaking video in which she could barely stop crying: « He and I both have the same mutated gene. The child has inherited that gene, but his body does not respond. Genetically, Jesé and I are not compatible, The doctors even told us that we were family. It is not just my gene, it is also your father’s. This means that we are genetically incompatible ».

« Even the doctors even said that he and I could be family because they have that gene among families. There are religions where cousins ​​get married and have a child and these things happen. Genetic mutations or genetic diseases come out, « added the one who was a contestant on ‘Big Brother’ and ex-girlfriend of footballer Jesé Rodríguez, who has remembered to congratulate the little boy on his third birthday.