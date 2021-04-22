The Foolproof Trick To Fix Furniture And Floor Scratches In Seconds | Life

Wood looks great in our home, but you have to take great care of it and it can be easily damaged. We tell you an infallible trick with which you can fix scratches on furniture and floors in a matter of seconds.

If you have wooden furniture or floors at home, you should already know how difficult it is to take care of this material. It scratches with amazing ease, so in the chaos of the floor, it is practically impossible to prevent scratches from appearing.

Removing scratches from furniture and floors can become a mission impossible. In the market you can find countless products that promise to solve the problem, but you have to be careful with them, since they can cause more harm than good.

A good part of these products are oils or dyes that hydrate the wood to hide scratches. The problem is that, if you do not select the right shade carefully or apply too much product, it will stand out too much against the rest of the surface, so the repair will be very noticeable.

Fortunately, you have a more practical, simple and inexpensive solution at your fingertips to fix shallow scratches in wood. And it is so curious that it will surprise you.

Through TikTok it has gone viral a surefire trick to remove scratches from furniture and floors. To put it into practice, you only need shelled walnuts: all you have to do is rub this nut against the scratch, and you will see how it disappears before your very eyes.

But how is it possible for this trick to work? What happens is that the pulp and oil from the walnut cover the scratch, making the color and general appearance the same (or very similar) to the rest of the surface.

We have put this curious trick into practice and we have seen that it really works to hide surface scratches on wooden floorsas well as improving the appearance of deeper bumps and scratches.

The result is maintained after wet mopping, although at this time we do not know if the arrangement will hold up after several scrub cycles. Still, it’s worth a try given its simplicity.