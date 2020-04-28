The fond memory of the world of sport and communication to Michael Robinson
Osasuna shocked by Michael Robinson’s death
Osasuna mourns the death of Michael Robinson and has sent a message of condolence to his loved ones
Carlos Martínez, companion of Michael Robnson in Movistar +
Carlos Martínez, Michael Robinson’s partner in Movistar +, mourns the death of his inseparable colleague and friend
Rafa Nadal says goodbye to Michael Robinson
Rafa Nadal has shared an image with the former soccer player and sports commentator along with some emotional words: ‘You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you ‘
Pau Gasol mourns the death of Michael Robinson
Pau Gasol is another of the countless personalities who have mourned the death of Michael Robinson
