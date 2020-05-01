By Rodolfo León

05/01/2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake It had a very good reception with critics and fans when it debuted last month, however, many did not agree with some of the changes presented in this new version, especially in its outcome. Fortunately, it seems like the following parts are going to be much more attached to the story of the original game.

The producer of this remake, Yoshinori Kitasewas recently interviewed for an upcoming book Ultimania of the game and this is what he said about it:

“I have discussed this extensively with Tetsuya Nomura, co-director, but I am sure fans of the original are looking forward to visiting familiar places and scenes, so we are determined not to deviate from that idea. From now on, we are not going to drastically change the story and turn it into something totally different from the original. Despite being a Remake, please assume that FF7 will remain FF7. ”

The screenwriter of FF7 Remake, Kazusgie Nojima, expanded on the comments of Kitase with the following statement:

“Personally, I created scenarios that follow the general flow of the original story but with the assumption that the things presented or the way events occur may be somewhat different.”

Although we still don’t know exactly how many parts this remake will be divided into, Square Enix He recently commented that the following could be a bit shorter to avoid long development times.

.