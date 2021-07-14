The folding screen of the ‘Google Pixel Fold’ will be from Samsung and will have 7.6 inches, according to the latest leak

Foldable devices have come to stay for a season, as shown by those already available on the market and the many that we see as a prototype or rumor. Speaking of the latter, what perhaps we were not expecting so much was view a foldable Google device, as a recent leak points out.

A few months ago it was already pointed out that the manufacturer of the Pixel would be thinking of a folding device in the format of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, that is, a hybrid between a small tablet and a mobile that doubles as a book. In fact, in this new information it is said that Samsung would be the manufacturer of the folding panel of this device.

An internal folding screen that sounds familiar

The leak in this case comes from the TheElec medium, coinciding with other previous leaks that pointed out that Google could be interested in acquiring said panels and end up receiving them together with OPPO and Xiaomi, both with already folding models (the OPPO X 2021 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold). In this way, the one already baptized as Google Pixel Fold it would have a 7.6-inch folding panel, precisely the same diagonal as the internal screen of Samsung’s Z Fold 2.

This screen would also be protected by Samsung’s ultra-thin glass for folding screens. What is not talked about is whether it would also share the external screen that characterizes the Z Fold and the Huawei Mate Xs, although in previous leaks there are already renders that include it.

What is not talked about is hardly the specifications, unlike what happens with the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. It is expected that these incorporate a processor of the house, leaving aside Qualcomm and competing directly with its Snapdragon 870, which have high-end cameras and up to five years of updates, aspects that we could perfectly see in this alleged folding, although it will be necessary to see if any of the components are filtered.

This Google Pixel Fold, which has actually been leaked under the codename “passport”, is expected to introduce itself sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. We will be awaiting the announcement of Google’s event, knowing that at least the non-folding Pixels are in sight and with the possibility of this folding appearing.

Image | Phonearena