The foldable iPhone would arrive in 2023 with an 8-inch screen

Renowned TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, ensures that the so rumored Foldable iPhone will arrive in 2023 with an 8-inch QHD + OLED screen. In addition, it indicates that Apple expects to order between 15 and 20 million units the first year..

Kuo predicts that folding smartphones will become “must-haves” for major brands because they will integrate a hybrid solution between phone and tablet. This will produce a “super refresh cycle” in the higher ranges. Apple, according to the analyst, is well positioned to be “the biggest winner” with the iPhone in this context.

“We believe that the folding smartphone is just one of the applications of the folding design. We predict that foldable devices will blur product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable iPhone trend.

A foldable iPhone could be one of the many phones with these characteristics

ConceptsiPhone Foldable iPhone Concento – YouTube

The analyst envisions the smartphones of the future with multiple folds and roll-up displays. In this sense, consider that the “silver nanowire” solution is superior to the “Y-Octa from SDC”, present in the folding that are currently sold. It also indicates that as Apple already uses nanowires in the touch interface of the HomePod, has an advantage in “mastering the technology” and producing it in reduced volumes at lower cost.

Also, in regards to the technical aspects of the future foldable iPhone, Kuo mentions, based on a survey, that SDC will be the exclusive supplier of flexible 8-inch OLED QHD + displays. Samsung, for its part, will be in charge of providing the IC display drivers (DDI). Predictions are that Apple will order between 15 and 20 million units by 2023.

It is not the first time that rumors have emerged around the folding iPhone. In March of this year, Kuo claimed that Apple was planning to launch a foldable ‌smatphone with a 7.5 to 8-inch screen in 2023, but that this would depend on the the company’s ability to overcome some challenges. First, it had to complete the development of key technologies and then optimize large-scale component manufacturing.

