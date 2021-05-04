The foldable iPhone won’t hit the market until 2023

It’s only a matter of time before the foldable iPhone hits the market. But as in other products, see the rumored virtual / augmented reality device, Apple sets its own pace outside the rest of the industry or in this case of Samsung, absolute king in folding smartphones.

The latest information about this terminal comes from the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who specializes in Apple and with some contact at the Cupertino headquarters, is usually quite right in his predictions. In a new report to investors, Kuo assures that the foldable iPhone will not arrive until 2023, a year later than expected.

The terminal will use a flexible screen of high native resolution QHD + and with a diagonal of 8 inches once deployed. Its final design is not known, but there is talk of several prototypes that could go the way of Samsung, book type, shell type. Or both. Because three days before Samsung introduced the first great folding of this generation (the original Galaxy Fold) Apple filed a folding and / or double screen patent that covered practically any type of design.

Regarding component suppliers, it is quoted as follows: SDC as exclusive supplier of displays and to Samsung Foundry as a semiconductor manufacturer. According to the capacity plan requested by Apple, the analyst predicts that the firm will order a production between 15 and 20 million units in 2023 for this terminal.

Foldable iPhone, later, but with potential

Apple does not escape the trends of the industry. It has innovated like few others in the smart mobile sector, but it has also been “inspired” like the rest when new developments that encourage sales appear on the horizon. We have seen it when it comes to increasing the screen size of its terminals, accelerating the arrival of 5G or marketing “mini” versions to lower prices.

Kuo Says The Folds Will Become A Must-Have And Help Create The Next great smartphone update supercycle. As expected Apple will be one of the leading companies: “We predict that foldable devices will blur product segmentations between smartphones, tablets and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new trend for folding devices, ”explains the analyst.

With Samsung as the great dominator so far and in addition to the offer of Motorola or Huawei, Google, OPPO, Vivo or Xiaomi are also preparing their entry in folding. The idea of ​​the Cupertino firm when it comes later than the competition to any novelty in technology is known: “others have done it first, but we will do it better.”