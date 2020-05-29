▲ The legislator during the virtual meeting with athletes, coaches and leaders of the national sport.Photo taken from the appointment in Zoom

Enrique Méndez and Roberto Garduño

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. a12

We are not going to do crazy things, we are going to act rationally, Mario Delgado promised high-performance athletes who demanded that he not touch the Fodepar trust.

The president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) in San Lázaro reiterated that his initiative, whose intention was to disappear 44 notable trusts, is already in the freezer –which does not mean that it has been eliminated–, and therefore there will be resources to Olympic athletes.

Last week, the Morena deputy rectified and was forced to reverse the proposal in front of filmmakers and producers in the sector. Now he promised to athletes, coaches, leaders and sports specialists not to disappear the Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar), less than a few months after the Olympics.

In a virtual meeting with the sports community, whose purpose was to analyze areas of opportunity to improve the General Law of Physical Culture and Sport regarding this fund derived from the initiative presented by the Morena parliamentary group for the extinction of trusts, he asked For the representatives of this sector not to worry, we are open to analysis and debate to generate the solution that works best for sport. Last Friday we announced that the initiative went to the freezer and an Open Parliament will be held to carefully analyze the trusts, he said.

Carlos Padilla Becerra, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, said that it is necessary to establish whether the Fodepar will go ahead, with what rules and with what periodicity of review to guarantee that the Olympians and Paralympics are a success, but ensuring that the people’s money is used honestly.

The taekwondoista and Olympic multi-medalist María del Rosario Espinoza, expressed that the Fodepar must remain. In my case it allowed me to develop as an athlete; however, he proposed that its planning and management be improved.

The racquetball player Paola Longoria commented that this resource is a fund to arrive in the best conditions, so it is vitally important that it does not disappear. Athletes have world tours, preparations for the Olympics. Many of us have a multidisciplinary team and each of them is sometimes paid with this fund; Thanks to this we can support each other. For many retirees, perhaps this scholarship helps them buy what they need.

