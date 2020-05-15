USA: debate on reopening 2:11

. – The number of new coronavirus cases reported each day is declining in more than half of the US states. USA, based on data analysis from Johns Hopkins University.

In total, 28 states have seen a downward trend, including several that took steps to reopen relatively early, such as Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

A notable exception is Texas, where case numbers have increased 20-30% since the state began lifting restrictions on staying home on May 1. This Thursday was particularly bleak as the so-called Lone Star state recorded 58 new deaths, the highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths there since the pandemic began.

In total, seven states continue to experience upward trends in case numbers, while the numbers appear to remain stable in another 15.

As of early Friday, more than 1.4 million people in the US USA They have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 85,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

Meanwhile, state officials continue to lift restrictions on staying home.

Parts of New York state, which was long the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, are eligible to begin a gradual reopening on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Five regions: Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier, have met all seven criteria necessary to begin phase one of the state’s reopening plan. Some industries like construction and manufacturing may resume. Retail will continue to be limited to pickup at the curb or in-store.

Still, the governor urged caution, warning residents: “Gradual reopening does not mean the problem has disappeared.”

Cuomo issued an order to stay home Thursday night for other regions until May 28, unless they meet all seven requirements, such as 14-day falls in hospitalizations and death, availability of hospital beds, testing capacity, and contact tracking.

Parts of Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia and Oregon will also begin lifting some restrictions on Friday. By Sunday, 48 states will have partially reopened.

An advert: It will take weeks to know the full effects of the reopening on health conditions.

Testing remains a concern

With the reopening and easing of social distancing restrictions, testing remains a major concern, and health experts warn that the United States is still lagging behind.

While not all people who test positive will need treatment, the tests ensure that most cases are identified and tracked, said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Every case that’s out there could be the spark that sparks another outbreak in your community that spirals out of control,” he said.

With the right measures, countries can suppress transmission and avoid bounces between blocking and lifting restrictions, said Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the covid-19 response at the World Health Organization.

South Korea and Singapore have managed to contain the virus because they quickly identified it, began to trace contacts and fought opportunities for it to re-emerge, he added.

Experts have said that the coronavirus is likely to continue to spread for at least another 18 months to two years, until approximately 70% of the population has been infected.

With almost every state alleviating social distancing, the nation has now switched to harm reduction, which focuses on ways to reduce risk if it cannot be completely eliminated, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former commissioner of Baltimore health.

“We had a strategy before. That strategy was to reduce the number of infections and at the same time develop our capabilities for testing, tracing and isolation, ”he said Thursday night during the CNN global council on coronavirus.

“We know that is what is going to be effective, but we are reopening before those capabilities are in place. So, in essence, we are saying that it is too difficult. We can’t get there. And so ‘is shifting to a new phase.”

The new strategy includes ways to slow the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, avoiding unnecessary meetings, changing ventilation systems and increasing time outdoors, he said.

Medical trials of drugs that were once declared dangerous begin

With the number of deaths growing in the USA. Finding a vaccine and treatment for the virus remains a priority.

The National Institutes of Health began a new trial for people with mild cases of coronavirus that uses drugs the agency once declared dangerous.

Both the NIH and the Food and Drug Administration have warned against the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, saying they should only be limited to clinical trials.

The FDA says the combination should not be used outside of a hospital setting because it causes heart rhythm problems. Furthermore, several trials have shown that the combination does not help coronavirus patients.

But the NIH said it would enroll 2,000 people infected with coronavirus to test the drug combination at home. Study participants should have a fever, cough, and / or shortness of breath, he said, adding that the first person enrolled in San Diego.

“Participants will be randomly assigned to receive short-term treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin or with matching placebos,” he said. “People living with HIV and pregnant and lactating women are also eligible to participate in the study.”

The NIH did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

CDC Establishes ‘Decision Trees’ for Reopening

Locations considering reopening their doors after weeks of restrictions receive additional guidance from federal officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched “decision trees” to help workplaces, communities, schools, daycares, camps, and public transportation decide when it is safe to reopen.

The six documents posted on their website this Thursday provide a step-by-step guide that advises employers to encourage social distancing, hand washing, and intensive cleaning.

They don’t give any detailed advice on when it would be safe to open schools or businesses, just questions to ask before making any decisions.

Its purpose is to help employers make reopening decisions, but it’s still important that they consult with state and local health officials to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community, the workplace tree says.

They include minor adjustments to account for differences between schools, for example, and restaurants.

MLB is making plans to play in the summer

Since orders to stay home to combat the spread of the virus, Major League Baseball has been losing money. He is now working on plans for a modified season in which the games would take place in empty stadiums, Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“It’s encouraging that we have some Major League Baseball this summer,” said Manfred at CNN’s global city hall. “We are making plans to play in empty stadiums. But as I said before, all those plans depend on the public health situation. “

Manfred said he had spoken to governors in 18 states where the game is played and most expressed hope that they can use the empty parks this summer.

The economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic could put MLB franchises in a $ 4 billion hole, he said.

Some states are taking steps to allow typical summer activities in the coming weeks. The governors of New Jersey and Delaware said the beaches will be open on Memorial Day weekend, with capacity restrictions and social distancing.

And Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced Thursday that her state had a goal to allow youth and summer camps to run in person beginning June 29. The camps will be subject to strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines, such as keeping children in small groups of 10 people.

