“The focus is on the gold medal”

07/13/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Rayderley Zapaza he is willing to emulate his mentor, Gervasio Deferr, and become an Olympic champion. For this he has worked hard and he sees the possibilities of achieving it as long as things turn out in Tokyo as he has seen a thousand and one times.

Ray’s desire for the moment of truth to come, the moment to compete in Tokyo, are endless: “From zero to ten I place my desire for the Games to arrive at ten. The wait has been long and every time I feel more anxious to go and give it my all and fulfill a dream once more & rdquor ;.

It will be his second Olympic Games after competing in Rio 2016. The expectations were very different then: “I went to Rio with the illusion of fulfilling a child’s dream which was to be in the Games. I came third in the world rankings so I had a chance, but I was already happy just being there and with my family in the stands. That was almost more important to me than a medal at that time & rdquor ;.

During these five years, Ray is another gymnast with different ambitions: & rdquor; Facing Tokyo after this time at the high level I begin to face it in a different way. Athletes we set goals every day, every month, every year and one of my goals is to get a medal in Tokyo & rdquor;

The gymnast born in Santo Domingo is clear where he has put the focus: & rdquor; First to enter the floor final, that is, among the top eight. After that go for the gold medal. I want the gold although if I get the bronze medal I won’t get sad either & rdquor ;.

Ray Zapata dreams of coming home with the gold medal around his neck

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

During this year he has had some physical discomfort in the Achilles heel, “but everything is in order. They are simply pains that may appear but I feel good and strong & rdquor;

Ray explains that a few days before the Games “it is almost more important to stay healthy than to maximize workouts. We all want to reach 100 percent but don’t go crazy training & rdquor ;.

The new elements

Ray will include in his exercise the ‘Zapata’ (double somersault grouped with a turn and a half forward) invented by him: “I have already made history in gymnastics because my name will stay there forever. It’s the most difficult forward somersault in the world. I want to be the best and for that you have to have a point of madness and the new jump that I am preparing is going to be incredible, so I think I can fight against the Russian Nikita Nagorni, right now the strongest rival & rdquor ;.

Ray Zapata faces the test of the Olympic Games on Japan and Spain | Valentí Enrich / Angels Fábregues