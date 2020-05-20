April of the River

Wednesday May 20, 2020, p. a12

Alexandro Ortega, director of the Cancun Tennnis Complex academy, the only one that promotes players to professionalism in the country, announced that it will not hold any tournament this year due to lack of resources, at the same time that it stated that the Mexican Tennis Federation, under the administration of José Antonio Flores, never gave him the resource that the International Federation (ITF) allocates, a bag estimated at 900 thousand dollars.

With great concern we have followed the development of national tennis policy in recent weeks. Our sport, already worn out, is immersed in the dispute for power, which is not going to help the most important thing at the moment: rescue this sport that has been submerged in mediocrity, which has been in existence for more than 25 years Ortega said.

He recalled that the tennis complex, established in a remote area in the center of Cancun, was born in 2017 with the aim of promoting tennis. “We want to have Mexicans in the world top-100, not one, but several players; this is possible if it is worked correctly; It is the work of many, we have the capacity, it is only a matter of deciding.

He noted that the family business that supports the academy, established in a hotel in the region and in which some 12 teenagers from both branches are preparing full time, grew in 2019 with the promotion of initiation tournaments of the professional circuit, in total 59 called 15K, which grant points and bags of 15 thousand dollars. The competitions, in addition to projecting players in the world ranking, encourage tourism in Cancun.

For these contests, the ITF supports with $ 5,000 per tournament, via federations, but those amounts were never delivered to Cancun Tennis Complex by the FMT, which, on the contrary, demanded the guarantees from the promoter of $ 1,500 for fair, which paid the federation more than 800 thousand pesos in 2019.

He explained that the economic situation worsened this year with the pause for the coronavirus; The men’s and women’s tennis circuits postponed until July 30 the suspension of the tournaments in the world, and if reactivated in August, the Cancun company would not have how to organize them, although it will continue with the Academy, which will start a new cycle in August.

This irregularity related to the administration of José Antonio Flores is added to the many pointed out by the FMT associates, who will hold a virtual assembly this Wednesday to define the election processes. And Flores, dismissed in an extraordinary assembly on February 22, insists that he is still the head of the organization and yesterday launched a call for another virtual meeting on Saturday 23.

