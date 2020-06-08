Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 8, 2020, p. 2

After six months after the Veracruz club disappeared, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) are quiet at home while many families face serious problems due to the debt of 37 million pesos in wages that has not been paid since Almost a year ago, Alfonso Rippa, sports adviser to the Mexican Association of Soccer Players (AMF), lamented.

They want to kill us when they must respond, he said. A response has been requested to the Disputes Commission, which is the entity with which we are responsible for being present, but now they say that the surety is verifying pay-for-pay to the players, when it is assumed that the same commission has already done so. .

He recognized that, legally, the AMF cannot do much, so we are going to press the federation to respond, people who worked for years at the club have been dismissed, many families were affected, in the workplace and in economic. Yon de Luisa (president of the FMF) has been shameless in saying that he supports the player when in reality it is not true.

The Veracruz squad was disenrolled in December due to a salary due to players and coaching staff during the Apertura 2019 tournament, while it was revealed that the owner of the campus, Fidel Kuri, was resorting to verbal agreements and double contracts in the payment to footballers and workers.

Rippa indicated that the Sharks case should also serve to make players aware that they should not sign double contracts or accept other types of practices that affect them.

Legally, their case is more complicated, because it is difficult to verify that they were paid a certain amount. The player must be aware to break this type of bad acts. They can make an agreement that indicates to the Federation how much they are paid in total, if the club does not want for tax issues is their problem, the footballer has to know how to support himself.

Shared Maldonado, a former nutritionist on campus, pointed out that the administrators and some members of the medical area had to file a separate lawsuit, because we were not affiliated with the federation because we did not enter the field.

With a tone of lamentation, he pointed out: We can only wait, since we are not affiliated we will be the last to collect, in addition to having less solvency than the players. Now, the federation seems to have used the pandemic as a pretext to avoid this problem and not give an answer.

In recent days, Enrique Bonilla, president of the Mx League, assured that there is a bond in the amount of 10 million dollars, which was deposited by Fidel Kuri, for the payment of wages. However, until now the former members of the Veracruz campus still do not receive the money they owe them.