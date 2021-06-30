The flying car successfully completes the test flight

06/30/2021 at 09:00 CEST

A flying car prototype has completed a 35-minute flight between the international airports of Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia. The hybrid airplane car, AirCar, is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on normal gasoline pump fuel.

Its creator, Professor Stefan Klein, said it could fly about 1,000 km (600 miles), at an altitude of 8,200 feet (2,500 m), and had so far logged 40 hours in the air. It takes two minutes and 15 seconds to transform from a car to an airplane. The narrow wings fold up along the sides of the car.

Professor Klein pulled him straight off the track and into town on arrival, watched by guest reporters. He described the experience, early Monday, as “normal” and “very pleasant.”. In the air, the vehicle reached a cruising speed of 170 km / h. It can carry two people, with a combined weight limit of 200 kg. But unlike drone-taxi prototypes, it cannot take off and land vertically and requires a runway.