The flossing of Alexa Dellanos’ bikini exposed how red her tail has, due to the sun



Alexa Dellanos.

Photo: Grosby Group / Grosby Group

Alexa dellanos enjoy the sun, the sand and the sea a lot. Every time she visits the beach, she takes the opportunity to tan naturally and walk her lush curves in little bikinis. But so much sun sometimes leaves the skin red. And this seems to have happened to the young model.

Dellanos posed on her back from a pool. He literally left his entire tail exposed to the camera. For this reason it was easy to notice how much sun has left her little tail red. Especially because in the image you can see her posing with a bikini that has a dental thread as a thong.

Days ago it could be seen on Instagram, how the sun did its thing on the model’s skin. Very smiling Alexa was photographed from the sand. The sun was falling directly on his rear, and from his hips you could already see how the rest was turning red.

