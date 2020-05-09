Florists in the Mezquitán neighborhood maintain wholesale sales, but secretly from the authorities.

During a tour of the area, this media outlet observed that sellers offer their merchandise.

However, once people show interest, they invite them to stay outside the establishment and then allow them to enter.

With shouts, the tenants are warned about the presence of inspectors from the Government of Guadalajara.

“I came for May 10. I am offering delivery service. I hope it sells well on Sunday. If I don’t work, I’m starving, ”said a merchant.

The municipal president of Guadalajara, Ismael del Toro, asked the inhabitants to refrain from going out to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

He stressed that doing so, or visiting his remains in the pantheons, will have important consequences, COVID-19 infections could reach 4,000 in the capital of Jalisco alone, and that would cause the isolation to extend even further.

This publishing house also documented that another site in the metropolitan area where the call to close non-essential businesses was not respected was Obregón, where some market their products in half curtain and others open them as if nothing happened.

