Jacky Bracamontes and her entire family are quarantined by the contingency of COVID-19, at her home in Miami, Florida, and in addition to enjoying the coexistence, the actress has had the opportunity to reflect and open the trunk of memories, seeing photos of her little ones, who fill her with melancholy and, at the same time, with hope for the future.

Reviewing her memories, the also host found some snapshots of her older daughters, during a party in which the dynamic was to see the guests star on a catwalk, at which point Jacky and Carolina they showed their natural gifts as models.

Through her official Instagram account, the 40-year-old Mexican published an album with seven postcards in which you can see how her girls took over the catwalk.

Bracamontes wanted to post these photographs with the aim of remembering that endearing day and also to show a more optimistic attitude towards the situation the world is facing, «My models. When you could go to children’s parties. I have faith and fill our minds with positive things. What makes you happy? To me, to see the smile of my daughters », she wrote as a description in her tender post.

In the images, Jacky and Carolina looked the most fun playing with the accessories they were given to parade. Making it clear that they inherited the modeling skills from their mom.

Photo: Instagram / jackybrv

The princesses walked on the catwalk, without pain, and with a smile worthy of two beauty queens, just as Jacky did in Nuestra Belleza México 2000, when she was crowned winner and who later gave her the opportunity to go to contest Miss Universe 2001. It should be noted that a few days ago, the wife of Martín Fuertes He remembered those times and boasted about his great body.

Both Jacky’s eldest daughter and Carolina showed that they have wood as models, because, although it was only a game, all the time they posed for the camera very committed to the viewers.

In the beautiful postcards, it seems that the girls, 7 and 5 years old respectively, have studied their mother very well, since they showed the same sympathy and handling of the public that Bracamontes has on television, who in this quarantine, more than presenter, She has had to explore a new facet: that of a teacher, like other famous ones.

Like all the moms who are at home, taking care of their children, Bracamontes has had to assume the role of teacher of her three eldest daughters: Jacky, Carolina and Renata.

A few days ago, the famous took advantage of a free time, to tell her followers how she does it, on the one hand, to attend to her little ones. Paula and Emilia, one year old, and on the other, devise activities to maintain the routine with her big girls.

«Right now I had a moment to connect because Emilia and Paula are already asleep; Reni, Jacky and Carolina went for a run with their dad, so I said, ‘What am I going to do’, I feel like weird to be so calm and that the house is quiet, so, I said, I’m going to greet them and tell them that we are well, despite the situation that everyone in the world is experiencing. We must try to see life, within what we can, positive, motivate ourselves with what we love to do, with the people we had to be in this pandemic, “he said.

During this conversation with her fans, the artist wanted to make a special recognition to all the teachers and, although she is doing her best, she admitted that it has been difficult to keep her balance, «I have to tell you, hello, this about being a teacher this canyon”.

«Every morning, from Monday to Friday, I have to be a teacher and I have to tell them that I admire the work of the teachers so much, I am their declared fan, because I do not have the patience and I was not born to be a teacher. Imagine, the good thing that Emilia and Paula do not go to school, but with Jacky, Caro and Reni I have to be with them and it is crazy, because each one is in a different degree, they have different things, so sometimes Mom’s patience is running out and I’m going crazy, but here we go, “he added.

Finally, Bracamontes thanked all her followers for being aware of her and her family, and assured that the division of tasks between her and her husband have made everything flow, “Thank you for being aware of us, my parents are well, they are locked up, they are cared for; My daughters, Martín, I, we are all well and I hope that all of you are also well ».

