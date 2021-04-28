The Flintstones sequel series is being prepared with Pebbles as the protagonist

Hollywood does not give peace to nostalgia. Flooded with remakes and reboots and prequels and sequels, the latest franchise to join this fascination with the past will be The Flintstones. Television’s favorite prehistoric family will be back with a new series that will take the not-so-little Pebbles back as the protagonist of her own story.

According to Variety, an animated series sequel to The Flintstones is on the way. The show will star actress Elizabeth Banks, who will voice Pebbles. The story will take place 20 years after the events of the original now that Pedro is about to retire and his daughter is ready to leave home and pursue her own career. All this while the Stone Age gives way to the Bronze Age.

The new series will have as a scriptwriter Lindsay kerns, who writes for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 90% and DC Super Hero Girls, so you can see what kind of tone is looking for the program that is in development. Banks will also work on it as a producer and it is a collaboration between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros Animation. It is not yet explained how many episodes it will have.

In case they are very young, The Flintstones is an animated classic that originally aired between 1960 and 1966. It followed the adventures of Pedro Pricapiedra, his wife Vilma, and their neighbors and friends, Pablo and Betty Mármol. Some of you most likely remember the live action movie starring John Goodman and Rick Moranis that was released in 1994.

For several years now, attempts have been made to revitalize the franchise. There were even plans that Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family guy, developed a reboot of the original series, but that did not happen. The new series will have as title Bedrock, which in English is the name of the city in which the protagonists live. In translation, the town bore the name of Piedradura.

Excited to embark on the adventure of adapting the classic, now for a modern audience, and continuing with its story, the president of Fox Entertainment said he felt somewhat pressured by the task, but shared the following about the legacy of The Flintstones and the creative team behind the new show in development:

Before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even the Belchers and their hamburgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Stones. Its importance in the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of ​​adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge that we at Fox are very excited to accept with Warner Bros, Elizabeth and Luindsey. There is really no pressure at all.

This isn’t the only Hanna-Barbera classic to make a comeback. Likewise, Warner is developing a spin-off of Velma for HBO Max. Bedrock It still has no tentative release date, but since there is already a creative team linked to the project it will only be a matter of time until we return to the Stone Age to see what new adventures Pebbles will have ahead.

