The flexible robot fish capable of diving into the world’s deepest trench

It is not a stingray fish, although it looks like it. It is the new invention of Chinese researchers: It is a flexible and autonomous robot that is capable of diving and diving more than 10,000 meters deep through the Mariana Trench. An achievement that will help you explore the seabed of the deepest trench in the world.

Research teams from Zhejiang University and the Chinese research institute Zhejiang Lab began work on the project in 2017. After several studies of deep-sea biology, engineering and mechanics, they have found a way to a flexible robot, made without a pressure-resistant shell, dive by itself only with the help of a small lithium battery.

The robot’s design was inspired by the deep-sea snail fish. The robot is powered by two flexible wing-shaped pectoral fins.

“A depth of 10,900 meters equates to almost 1,100 atmospheres of pressure. To put it simply, it is as if a fingernail had to support the weight of a ton. Under such pressure, a typical robot or device would normally use a casing made of alloy. titanium, “explained Li Tiefeng, a professor at the Center for Cross Mechanics at the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Zhejiang University.