the fleets will disappear next August 3

07/15/2021 at 9:32 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A few months ago Twitter introduced the ‘Fleets’, stories in the style of Instagram. The measure was then criticized by the users of this social network, since they did not marry well with the platform. The use that has been given to these Twitter stories has been quite limited and not many users have used them. Now, the official profile of the social network has reported that these will disappear on August 3.

How they have written “We will eliminate the Fleets on August 3, working on some new things. Sorry or nothing“. The tweet has been a great success at all levels. More than one hundred thousand users have cited the tweet to leave their impressions. Among the requests that some have made has been to also remove the” quoted “from the tweets or the option to “making threads.” The comments, many of them ironic, have sought to criticize all the additions that have been made to the social network in recent years.

We do not know what the administration of Twitter is preparing in the future. But we hope it will be more successful than the Fleets that were born without anyone asking for them. All users now bet because the social network introduces an option to “edit tweets”.