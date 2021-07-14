The Fleets will disappear from Twitter on August 3

It seems like he’s been doing nothing since Twitter launched the fleets, those short-lived text messages. In general, they are similar in limitations to classic tweets, that is, 140 characters, and in the line of Instagram Stories, which have given so much popularity to limited duration content, they are only visible for 24 hours. And it’s actually normal that it seems like yesterday, since it’s been a little over a year since this feature debuted on Twitter in test mode, and less than a year ago from its general availability.

However, however successful this model of ephemeral messages may be in other proposals, it seems that in the case of Twitter the proposal has not finished penetrating users and, consequently, and as we can read on its blog, the company has made the decision to eliminate them, a scheduled end that already has a date, and also close, the fleets will disappear next August 3.

The main reason for being of the Fleets was, according to Twitter itself, to encourage users to publish on the network, without the fear that their messages would last over time, so that they could later be used against you. This is something that has become very common on Twitter, almost daily we can see how, when faced with a certain message, or simply if a person has gained popularity, their old messages come to light and are used to show changes of opinion or, simply, in order to make fun.

The fleets, as I say, They wanted to end that resentment on the part of many users, but it seems that the system has not been as effective as those responsible expected. And in my personal experience I subscribe to that same opinion, to the point that except for a couple of specific occasions, none of the people I follow (and there are a few) has published a single Fleet since this function was activated.

Now the question remains, yes, if Twitter will consider applying the ephemeral messages model in any other of the tests that they claim to be carrying out.. And is that if the Instagram Stories are a good example that it is something that many users like, with the Clubhouse talks the trend in interest in the ephemeral has been confirmed. Thus, it would not be surprising that in the short or medium term, Twitter again tries its luck with some other function that offers this time limitation.