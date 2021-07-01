The flashiest iPhone is impressively discounted, but only while stocks last

Apple’s smartphone is a very good buy at this price.

Thanks to this offer you can take the iPhone 12 in red for less than you expect. The Apple smartphone is at your fingertips for 679 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

It comes with one of the best constructions on the scene, a high quality screen and the more powerful processor Californians. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the iPhone 12 at the best price

The front of this iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch IPS panel with Quad HD resolution. Face ID, the American facial recognition system, marks the front of this iPhone with its characteristic notch. Your processor is a beast, the A14 Bionic manufactured by the Californian firm. It will move the heaviest and most demanding applications smoothly. Also enjoy 2 rear cameras capable of taking very good pictures.

Apple A14 Bionic 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.1 ″ QHD OLED screen 2 rear cameras 2.815 mAh batteryNFC

Here are other interesting offers …

Charging …

Related topics: iPhone, Mobiles, Deals

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join